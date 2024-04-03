Christopher Bell reveals his 'least favorite' NASCAR tracks as Joe Gibbs Racing preps for Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has uncovered his least favorable ovals in NASCAR as he looks forward to the eighth Cup Series weekend going underway.

The 29-year-old driver is observing his fifth NASCAR Cup Series season, fielding #20 Toyota for the North Carolina-based outfit. Bell has forayed into the current season on a high note. With his maiden win of the season at the Phoenix Raceway, three top-5s, and five top-10s, the Oklahoma native stands at P4 in the rankings.

The eighth Cup Series week is scheduled to flag off on Sunday, April 7, at 3 PM and will witness a total of 37 drivers fighting for contention. Ahead of the 75th annual Cook Out 400 at the Martinsville Speedway, Christopher Bell was asked about his liking of superspeedway as NASCAR's schedule will now witness runs on bigger tracks than what the season has witnessed until now.

Bell appears to be less fond of large tracks like Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and other long-distance tracks. When asked if he enjoys running at the superspeedways, Christopher expressed his reluctance, saying (via WSFA):

"Honestly, Daytona, Talladega, Atlanta, the superspeedway stuff is probably my least favorite style of racing that we have in the NASCAR calendar...one mistake from anybody can end up taking out several other competitors or the majority of the field, for that matter."

The JGR driver added:

"I don’t like the unpredictability of it and the fact that you can’t really, or it can be hard to control your own destiny."

Christopher Bell brims with confidence ahead of his run at Richmond

The 0.75-mile Richmond Raceway holds a special place inside the Joe Gibbs Racing stable. Out of their 19 stints, the Toyota-powered team has won 10 races at the D-shaped oval, with the most recent victory being Denny Hamlin's victory at the Toyota Owners 400.

JGR's seventh Cup Series weekend ended on a dominant note as in addition to Hamlin's win, the team managed to place another car inside the top-5 and the third one under the top-10.

After getting robbed of the victory due to late race caution and Hamlin's jumpstart, Martin Truex Jr. came home with a P4 finish, followed by Christopher Bell in P6.

Before kicking off his stint at Richmond, Christopher Bell showcased his confidence in running on "JGR's best racetrack," saying (via racer.com):

"I just like driving for JGR here. Their resume speaks for itself and the cars are super, super fast. This is arguably JGR’s best racetrack, so I just love going to racetracks where I know I’m going to have a shot at it. It feels like this is JGR’s playhouse."

