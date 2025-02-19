Cole Custer sends a strong message on 21-year-old IndyCar star’s son’s signing by Haas Factory Team

Cole Custer, the 2023 Xfinity Series winner, spoke with optimism on the Haas Factory Team's new acquisition Sam Mayer on Wednesday. Sam Mayer, 21, is set to join The Haas Factory Team for the upcoming 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series as the driver for the #41 Ford Mustang.

At the end of the 2023 season, the Wisconsin native capped off his second full-time season with Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s JR Motorsports where he achieved 4 race victories. Mayer reconnected with crew chief Mardy Lindley during his second full-time season, where he quickly gained a second-place finish in the season's second race at California Speedway and a seventh-place result at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Mayer's talent on road courses stood out, highlighted by his first career NXS victory at Road America, followed by wins at Watkins Glen and the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, securing his place in the Championship 4. He averaged an impressive 5.4 finish across eight road course starts.

The HFT driver Cole Custer spoke on the new acquisition of his team to NASCAR.com and said his team is there for Mayer.

“I feel Sam is one of the preeminent raw talent. Sam is younger and a little more raw in a good way. With Sam, I don’t want to say we need to corral him, but we need to give him more confidence again that if something goes wrong or whatever, the car is there, the pit crew is there, the team is behind him. I’m looking for him to take what he’s done and deliver in our stuff,” Cole Custer said.

Cole Custer is gearing up to return to the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2025 season, taking the wheel of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for the newly formed Haas Factory Team (a single-car operation after the split and rebranding of Stewart-Haas Racing).

After two successful years in the Xfinity Series, where he clinched the championship in 2023 and finished as the runner-up in 2024, Custer will be looking to carry that momentum into the Cup level. His background includes three full seasons in the Cup Series, during which he celebrated his first and only victory at Kentucky Speedway in 2020. The Haas Factory Team will concentrate exclusively on Custer's car, aiming to harness his focused effort for enhanced performance.

Cole Custer's blunt answer in response to Denny Hamlin’s claims on Daytona 500 incident

Cole Custer responded to Denny Hamlin's comments regarding his last-lap move at the latest Daytona 500. While Custer admitted he probably should have waited until the front stretch to make his move, he doesn't regret trying to win the race, emphasizing that everyone was pushing hard to take the lead.

"Even when we got out of the car and I saw Denny right after, I told him, ‘Yeah, I feel like I should have waited for the frontstretch,'" Cole Custer said (via Speedway Digest).

"But I don’t really fault anybody for that. I feel like everybody is just trying to side draft and push and trying to win the Daytona 500. I was happy we had a shot to win and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

He concluded:

"I wish I made the move on the frontstretch, but I’m not gonna regret anything.”

Custer's attempt to grab the lead on the final lap resulted in him spinning out, collecting Hamlin in the process.

