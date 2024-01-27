Corey Heim joins Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup team as sim & reserve driver for 2024

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s co-owned Legacy Motor Club announced on Thursday (Jan 25) that they have signed Corey Heim as their simulator and reserve driver for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In addition, NASCAR Truck Series driver Heim will also serve as a reserve driver for 23XI Racing throughout the 2024 season. The 21-year-old driver will work closely with Legacy Motor Club’s crew chief and Toyota Racing Development as a sim driver.

Expand Tweet

Heim shared a post on X expressing his feelings about working with LMC and 23XI Racing in a new role this season. He wrote:

“I’m grateful to announce that I’ve been signed by @LEGACYMotorClub as their simulator & reserve driver for this season and will also be the reserve driver for @23XIRacing,” Heim stated in the post. “Can’t wait to learn from and work with all the great minds at both of these teams! #Team Toyota”

Expand Tweet

After an impressive campaign with Tricon Garage in 2023, Corey Heim signed a contract extension with the team to continue driving in the 2024 season. He came so close to winning his maiden truck title last season but failed to cross the finish in the championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway. He will look to clinch the title this season.

The emerging 21-year-old driver had a breakout season in 2023 winning three races including 12 top-5s, and 19 top-10s. He also clinched the Truck Series regular season championship and eventually finished fourth in the points standings.

Corey Heim thanks LMC and Toyota for the new role as sim and reserve driver

The five-time Truck Series winner and nine-time ARCA winner expressed his gratitude towards LMC and Toyota development for giving him the opportunity to learn from drivers and club members during the race.

In a statement, Heim said:

“This is a big opportunity, and I can’t thank everyone at LEGACY M.C. and Toyota for believing in me. The access to information and the extra sim time as I continue to grow in my career is extremely valuable. I’m looking forward to learning as much as possible from the drivers and Club members at the track.”

Corey Heim will also make four Xfinity Series starts this season in the #26 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. His best finish of P10 came at Darlington Raceway last year.