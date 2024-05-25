Dale Earnhardt Jr. jokingly shares reaching out to Sex in the City actress due to wife Amy’s fear: “She’d probably be mad”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained on his podcast how he got a picture clicked with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. The 49-year-old revealed that the reason is that his wife Amy would have been mad at him if he hadn't.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the biggest names in NASCAR. He has 26 wins in the Cup Series and two championships in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He won the Daytona 500 twice in 2004 and 2014.

Earnhardt Jr. recalled the time when he went to New York and met Sarah Jessica Parker during a promotional event by TNT and Amazon Prime. The 49-year-old said that he broke his rule of not asking celebrities for a picture.

"I'm not a person that's like, 'Hey, can I get a picture?' I just don't do that," Junior said in a recent episode of his podcast. "Everyone's talking to them, everybody is bothering them. The way I look at it... I'm like, I'm not going to add to that." [15:32]

However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife used to be especially fond of watching the famous American comedy-drama when they were dating. Junior recalled,

"I know Amy watched Sex and the City forever back when we were dating and got married. I bet if Amy knew me and her (Sarah Jessica Parker) were in the same room, she would probably be mad that I didn't go up and get my picture made with her, so I did bend my rule there," the 49-year-old said.

Earnhardt Jr. will come back this year to the Xfinity Series, driving the number 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet that he co-owns with his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Rick Hendrick. Since 2001, Junior has been competing in at least one race a year in the Xfinity Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed the favorite car that he has owned

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently met with the officials at SiriusXM NASCAR radio to celebrate a contract between them and Dirty Mo Media. Reporter Michelle Meadle interviewed them, asking Earnhardt Jr. to name the car that he cherishes the most. Junior said that it was his 1976 Chevrolet Laguna.

"Such a cool name. That car was outlawed in NASCAR... ran a couple years," he said. Explaining how fast the car was, “They outlawed it because it had such an advantage of aerodynamics and I just loved the mid-to-late '70s character lines."

Junior then discussed the car that he would love to add to his garage.

"A Dodge Charger would be really cool to own. Richard Petty made that famous in NASCAR. Also, European cars - (Mercedes) AMGs... BMWs, at times that I miss."

As per the contract between SiriusXM NASCAR radio and Dirty Mo Media, SiriusXM will air two episodes of the podcast Dale Junior Download every week. Besides that, they will work closely together and call several NASCAR events throughout the year, including the Daytona 500.