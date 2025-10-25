Dale Jr.’s JRM star Connor Zilisch faces a major setback as he hits the wall in Martinsville practice

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 25, 2025 18:49 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Charlotte ROVAL - Source: Imagn
Connor Zilisch at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Oct 4, 2025. Image: Imagn

Connor Zilisch and his No. 88 Toyota have suffered a setback and will start Saturday night's Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway at the back of the field. The JR Motorsports rookie is locked into the Championship 4 via points.

Zilisch crashed hard during practice at Martinsville ahead of the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. The spin happened in Turn 1, and the car took heavy left-front damage after it hit the outside wall. Fox Sports Bob Pockrass shared that the team would miss qualifying.

"Zilisch car has gone behind the wall for repairs -- so that means he can't post a qualifying lap. He will start at the rear," Pockrass wrote on X
NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto also shared pictures of the 19-year-old spinning in Turn One at the short track and of the No. 88 team inspecting the damage to the left front of the car following the crash.

Zilisch has 10 wins and 19 top-10 finishes so far in his first full-time Xfinity season. He leads the points standings with JRM teammate and defending Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier in second place ahead of Saturday's Round of 8 finale race.

Both JRM drivers have advanced to the final championship round. Meanwhile, Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil hold the last two Championship spots ahead of the race.

Connor Zilisch's misfortune repeats at Martinsville after Talladega

Connor Zilisch had also suffered a setback during the spring race at Martinsville. He started the US Marine Corps 250 on the pole with a qualifying speed of 95.213 mph and won the first two stages, but crashed and finished in 28th place after 256 laps. Zilisch spun and later made contact with the outside wall during aggressive restarts. The incident damaged his car and ended his run for the win. Austin Hill won after a chaotic final lap.

Four weeks after Martinsville, Connor Zilisch had another setback at Talladega Superspeedway. That race in April marked his last finish outside the top-25. Zilisch has since finished in the top-5 until last weekend, when his top-5 finish streak ended again at the 2.66-mile oval with a blown tire in the final stage. He also suffered a broken collarbone after an off-track fall while celebrating a win at Watkins Glen in August.

Meanwhile, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, and Sheldon Creed were also involved in multi-car crashes at Talladega. They will enter Martinsville below Sammy Smith, who is 11 points behind the playoff cutline.

