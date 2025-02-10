  • home icon
  • “Damn good choice” - Fans react as NASCAR unveils Captain America actor as Daytona 500 grand marshal

By Dheeraj Angadi
Modified Feb 10, 2025 15:36 GMT
Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie - Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 (Background Image via Getty, Foreground Image via Imagn)
NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway have announced Captain America actor Anthony Mackie as the grand marshal for the 67th running of the Daytona 500. The Great American Race will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 PM ET.

Mackie assumed the role of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of the Daytona 500, the fourth installment of the Captain America series, Brave New World, is set to hit theaters on February 14.

Mackie will deliver the command to start engines for The Great American Race, officially kicking off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Additionally, 47th President Donald Trump is expected to attend the season opener, having previously given the command as grand marshal in 2020.

Fans were thrilled to see the Hollywood actor and Marvel superstar being invited to give the command for the Daytona 500. One X user called inviting Mackie a "damn good choice."

"Haha, I was wrong, but damn good choice, @DAYTONA!"
"Hell yeah" another comment read, accompanied by a gif of Anthony Mackie in his character

Here are a few other reactions to Daytona International Speedway's Grand Marshal announcement:

"Okay now this is cool!!" an X user wrote.
"Drivers assemble!" another X user wrote.
"Hell yeah, Cap." an X user posted.
"Captain America at the most American event👀🇺🇸🦅 " another X user wrote.

Last year, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson served as the Grand Marshal. In 2023, past winners of the Great American Race including legendary drivers Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon, and others gave the command. In the years prior, Charles Woodson, Pitbull, and President Donald Trump gave the commands.

NASCAR race weekend schedule for Daytona 500

Unlike recent Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR has reintroduced a practice session before the first qualifying session. This allows drivers and teams to fine-tune their setups before qualifying.

Here is the full weekend schedule for the Daytona 500.

Wednesday, February 12

10:05 AM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice 1

8:15 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Thursday, February 13

4:05 PM ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 PM ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

7:00 PM ET: Cup Series Duel 1

8:45 PM ET: Cup Series Duel 2

Friday, February 14

1:30 PM ET: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

3:00 PM ET: NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying

4:35 PM ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

5:35 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice 2

7:30 PM ET: Fresh From Florida 250

Saturday, February 15

10:00 AM ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

12:00 PM ET: Daytona ARCA 200

3:05 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice 3

5:00 PM ET: United Rentals 300

Sunday, February 16

2:30 PM ET: Daytona 500

Catch the Cup Series live action on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
