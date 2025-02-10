NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway have announced Captain America actor Anthony Mackie as the grand marshal for the 67th running of the Daytona 500. The Great American Race will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 PM ET.
Mackie assumed the role of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of the Daytona 500, the fourth installment of the Captain America series, Brave New World, is set to hit theaters on February 14.
Mackie will deliver the command to start engines for The Great American Race, officially kicking off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Additionally, 47th President Donald Trump is expected to attend the season opener, having previously given the command as grand marshal in 2020.
Fans were thrilled to see the Hollywood actor and Marvel superstar being invited to give the command for the Daytona 500. One X user called inviting Mackie a "damn good choice."
"Haha, I was wrong, but damn good choice, @DAYTONA!"
"Hell yeah" another comment read, accompanied by a gif of Anthony Mackie in his character
Here are a few other reactions to Daytona International Speedway's Grand Marshal announcement:
"Okay now this is cool!!" an X user wrote.
"Drivers assemble!" another X user wrote.
"Hell yeah, Cap." an X user posted.
"Captain America at the most American event👀🇺🇸🦅 " another X user wrote.
Last year, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson served as the Grand Marshal. In 2023, past winners of the Great American Race including legendary drivers Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon, and others gave the command. In the years prior, Charles Woodson, Pitbull, and President Donald Trump gave the commands.
NASCAR race weekend schedule for Daytona 500
Unlike recent Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR has reintroduced a practice session before the first qualifying session. This allows drivers and teams to fine-tune their setups before qualifying.
Here is the full weekend schedule for the Daytona 500.
Wednesday, February 12
10:05 AM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice 1
8:15 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
Thursday, February 13
4:05 PM ET: ARCA Menards Series practice
5:05 PM ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice
7:00 PM ET: Cup Series Duel 1
8:45 PM ET: Cup Series Duel 2
Friday, February 14
1:30 PM ET: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
3:00 PM ET: NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying
4:35 PM ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
5:35 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice 2
7:30 PM ET: Fresh From Florida 250
Saturday, February 15
10:00 AM ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
12:00 PM ET: Daytona ARCA 200
3:05 PM ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice 3
5:00 PM ET: United Rentals 300
Sunday, February 16
2:30 PM ET: Daytona 500
