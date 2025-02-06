"Denny Hamlin could be dangerous": NASCAR youtuber makes bold prediction for JGR driver despite 'valid' challenges in 2025

Veteran NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin, is set to embark on his 20th full-time season in the Cup Series, continuing his reputation as one of the sport’s most consistent competitors. As the 44-year-old gears up for another championship pursuit, a well-known NASCAR YouTuber made a bold and striking prediction about Hamlin’s 2025 season.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Hamlin has established himself as one of NASCAR’s most accomplished and consistent competitors. Piloting the #11 Toyota Camry XSE, Hamlin has amassed 74 career wins, 54 of which have come at the Cup Series level. Despite his impressive resume and decades of success, the 43-year-old veteran continues his pursuit of his first Cup Series championship.

Recently, NASCAR YouTuber, Eric Estepp, who boasts nearly 240K subscribers, shared that Hamlin possesses the ability to be 'dangerous' for his competitors.

"Hamlin will win three or more races this year. There's a lot working against Hamlin. FedEx is gone, Mavis is gone, Chris Gabehart has been promoted. Now, Denny Hamlin has to forge a new relationship with Chris Gayle. There's the lawsuit, podcast, family. He's 44 years old all of these are valid factors, potentially working against him but Denny Hamlin has won two or more races in six consecutive seasons," Estepp said.

After this, the renowned YouTuber shed light on Virginia native's prowess on short tracks, especially, when he has access to the right set of tires.

"Denny Hamlin is already one of the best short-track racers. You give him a tire that works to his advantage, Denny Hamlin could be dangerous on the short ovals, especially to start the year," he added.

Meanwhile, Hamlin secured his spot in the playoffs last season with three race wins but fell short of the Championship 4 after being eliminated in the Round of 8. As NASCAR returned to action at Bowman Gray Stadium, Hamlin showcased his skill by winning his heat race and delivering a solid performance in the 200-lap feature event, ultimately finishing in P3.

Denny Hamlin sends a bold message to rivals about his 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick

Denny Hamlin, NASCAR driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing, alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, recently shared his thoughts on Tyler Reddick, one of his team’s top drivers. Now in its fifth year in the Cup Series, 23XI Racing continues to grow with Reddick emerging as a formidable competitor.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, sent a bold message to Reddick’s rivals, emphasizing his rising talent. Hamlin, who is one of the rivals as a JGR driver, said:

“He just has the ability to get more speed out of a car than others,” Hamlin said. “That’s the simple way to put it. But he’s also got very good race craft. That’s where he’s really gotten better over time is being able to manage his stuff and keep it, keep himself in the game, even when he doesn’t have the best car.” said Denny Hamlin.

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16th. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM at 2:30 PM.

