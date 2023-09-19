“Denny Hamlin just kicked their butt” - Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace believes JGR driver is the protagonist the sport needs this season

Denny Hamlin's most recent NASCAR Cup Series victory at the Bristol Motor Speedway has certainly brought forward a different #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver than we are used to seeing.

Full of confidence and playing to the crowd's boos at the 0.5-mile-long track last weekend, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver seems to have turned a stone in his stock car racing career.

Approaching the race with a no-holds-barred attitude earlier missing from his demeanor, Denny Hamlin seems to have embraced his place in the sport and will be eyeing the ultimate prize in NASCAR this year.

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kenny Wallace seems to understand the mindset Hamlin has been in recently and is all for it. Wallace seemed to enjoy the cocky remarks the JGR driver made after getting out of his car at Bristol, taunting the crowd. He elaborated further on why such a personality is key for NASCAR on a recent episode of the Kenny Wallace show and said:

"He just flat-wins the race. They went around and Denny Hamlin just kicked their butt, wasn't close. He wins. I'm a big Denny fan because I truly believe that our drivers have lost their luster. Hamlin wins the race, gets out of the car, and the fans (go) 'Boo, boo.'"

Kenny Wallace went on to explain why an act like Hamlin's is good for NASCAR and said:

"Keep you booing up because he is awesome and I think NASCAR should pay Denny Hamlin money because he is the show."

Whether one agrees with Kenny Wallace's take on the outcome of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race or not, it is hard to argue that a polarizing figure is always good for any sports' viewership numbers.

Denny Hamlin on how he is finding motivation during the 2023 NASCAR playoffs

On a recent episode of his popular podcast, Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin explained why he has been going back and forth with the fans after Bristol. The JGR driver elaborated on the same and said:

"I'm not trying to get more fans but I love the back and forth. I love talking s**t to people. It's fun for me. I'm just self-motivating myself through doing it and it continues to just make me better."

What do you think of Hamlin's new persona? And most importantly, is this switch in attitude the key to his championship success this year?