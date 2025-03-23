Denny Hamlin keeps fans in suspense with a teaser about the potential Homestead-Miami winner: “There’s one certainly that has a chance”

Denny Hamlin stirred speculation among NASCAR fans with a cryptic comment ahead of the upcoming Homestead-Miami Speedway race. Speaking to the media before practice, Hamlin hinted that one driver stands a strong chance of taking the win—but he left the name out.

Hamlin who races with Joe Gibbs Racing, spoke about the characteristics of the Homestead track. According to the JGR driver, the track is where driver skill can outshine car performance. The combination of tire wear and track setup forces drivers to stay on their toes, using different lines and techniques throughout the race

“You have a lot of tools at your disposal when you come to this track to change your line to help the race car do things it’s not doing well at the time,” Denny Hamlin explained. “It’s a lot of off-throttle time, and when you have to use both pedals, the driver is tested more.”

The 44-year-old also admitted that only a handful of top drivers are likely to lead the race. In his statement, he said,

“We weren’t here not too long ago, so I’d imagine you’d have the same five or six that pretty much dominated the race last time do the same this time unless someone finds something in their setup.”

“Yeah, there’s one certainly that has a chance to continue it, but not much else.” he added.

Further talking about the track, Denny Hamlin shared that he wants Homestead-Miami Speedway back in the NASCAR Playoffs. With three wins, six top-five finishes, and 13 top-tens at the track, he says the race should play a bigger role in deciding the championship. This was sourced via Sportsrush.

Progressive partnership for Denny Hamlin’s 2025 season

Joe Gibbs Racing recently announced a major sponsorship deal with Progressive Insurance, making them the primary sponsor for 18 races this season. The deal makes it Progressive’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series after previously sponsoring Ryan Newman for two races in 2020. This time, their investment is larger, helping JGR fill the gap left by FedEx’s leaving after a 20-year run with Hamlin.

“This is a huge deal for our No. 11 team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Denny Hamlin said. “We’re really looking forward to having Progressive on board and being able to deliver for them on and off the racetrack.” (via Forbes)

Joe Gibbs, owner of JGR Motorsports, also expressed his emotions following the announcement. He said,

“Progressive is a premier national brand and a leader in the insurance industry. We are thrilled to have them partner with Denny and our No. 11 team.”

Progressive’s blue and white paint scheme will make its debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, running from March 21st to 23rd. In addition to the primary sponsorship, Progressive branding will appear on Hamlin’s race suit and the No. 11 team’s gear throughout the entire season.

