Denny Hamlin’s fiance Jordan seeks suggestions for the perfect NC outdoor getaway for her ‘kiddos’

Jordan Fish, the fiancée of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, recently took to Instagram to ask for recommendations on outdoor activities in North Carolina for her children. She specifically mentioned looking for a hiking spot or a hidden creek near the Lake Norman area.

Fish, who has been engaged to Hamlin since January 2024, shared this request on her Instagram story. She has a strong social media presence, where she regularly posts about her family life with Hamlin and their two daughters, Taylor and Molly. In her story, Fish wrote,

"Looking for something FUN outdoors to do with my kiddos in NC. Thinking of a nearby hiking spot/hidden creek. Any suggestions?? Preferably not too far from the Lake Norman area. Thanks!!"

Denny Hamlin's fiance Jordan Fish's story on Instagram, asking for suggestions for outdoor activities for her children. Source: via Instagram, @xojordanfish

Fish and Hamlin have been together since 2007 and share two daughters—Taylor James Hamlin, born in 2013, and Molly Gold Hamlin, born in 2017. Denny Hamlin, is a veteran NASCAR driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan.

In the 2024 season, Hamlin won three races at Bristol, Richmond, and Dover, securing 12 top-five finishes and 18 top-ten finishes. Despite leading 943 laps, he got a significant penalty that impacted his playoff position. His season ended after crashing out before the Championship 4.

He currently drives the No. 11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing and is also invested in team ownership through 23XI Racing. His team had a strong 2024 season, with Tyler Reddick reaching the Championship 4.

23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin’s team, recently made history by securing a front-row sweep in the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Circuit of the Americas. Tyler Reddick took pole position with a lap time of 1 minute, 38.076 seconds, while his teammate Bubba Wallace secured second place, just 0.224 seconds behind. Reddick, who as sourced via Newsweek had previously won at COTA in 2023, credited his team’s behind-the-scenes efforts in improving the No. 45 Toyota’s performance.

Jordan Fish and Denny Hamlin expecting their Third Child

About a month ago, Jordan Fish shared an Instagram story featuring her two daughters, Taylor and Molly, along with the family dog, Lulu, and her growing baby bump. In a lighthearted moment, she counted them one by one before pointing to her stomach and saying,

"One baby... two babies... three babies... four."

Fish and Hamlin, who have been together since 2007, announced their engagement on January 1, 2024. Later that year, on December 27, they shared the news that they were expecting their third child. The baby is due in June 2025, making it an exciting time for the family as they anticipate their newest family member.

