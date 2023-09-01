Despite achieving Hollywood stardom, Frankie Muniz has only one focus now: “Right now my focus is 100 percent on racing”

Fame and fortune are often the dreams that many aspire to achieve in Hollywood, but for Frankie Muniz, those dreams have taken a back seat to an entirely new pursuit.

Despite achieving Hollywood stardom at a young age, Muniz has now found his passion firmly rooted in the world of racing, where his focus is resolutely fixed.

Once known for his role in the hit TV show "Malcolm in the Middle," the former actor has transitioned from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry to the thrilling adrenaline rush of the race track.

"Right now my focus is 100 percent on racing," Muniz recently told TMJ4.

While the American acknowledged the possibility of future acting opportunities, his ultimate goal was to keep racing.

"If things came up and the schedule works out, I wouldn’t say no right away, but at the same time, if I want to be a competitive race car driver, against competitive race car drivers, I have to just be a race car driver," he said.

Frankie Muniz clears out confusion about his full name

At the age of 37, Muniz has retained his youthful spirit, still going by the name Frankie. When asked about his full name, he shared a quirky insight into his personal life.

"More family call me Frank, which is weird because my dad’s Frank," Muniz revealed. "My real name is Francisco, so if I have to order something at Starbucks or something, I’ll say Francisco."

Muniz's venture into the racing world has been mixed so far. In his initial experience at the Milwaukee Mile, he participated in the ARCA series Sprecher 150, finishing in 12th place.

However, the 37-year-old ARCA rookie has been a serious contender with 15 races into the season. Frankie Muniz, with 661 points, currently ranks third in the ARCA Menards Series driver standings, 133 points behind first positioned Jesse Love. Andres Perez De Lara occupies the second place.

Frankie Muniz's form has seen a slump following his career best result at the Michigan International Speedway earlier this year. With 5 races to go in the ARCA Menards Series, the Malcolm in the Middle star would be keen on getting back to his groove and contend for the title.