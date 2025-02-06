“Disney is not for the weak””: JGR’s Chase Briscoe shares his hilarious ‘Daytona 500 prep’ amid family outing

Chase Briscoe recently gave fans a glimpse into his Daytona 500 preparations. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared two Instagram stories, one showing him on the track and another showing a lighthearted moment at Disney.

Having debuted in the Cup Series in 2021 with Stewart-Haas Racing, Briscoe now takes on a new challenge after SHR’s closure at the end of 2024. Though he had a brief run with JGR at the pre-season NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray, the Daytona 500 will be his first official points race with the team. Briscoe, who is now gearing up for his first full NASCAR Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing, posted an Instagram story of himself taking a lap in his race car. The caption read,

Trending

"Daytona 500 prep."

Chase Briscoe's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @chasebriscoe

In another Instagram story, Briscoe reshared a photo shared by his wife, Marissa Briscoe. The photo showed their family enjoying a day at Disney. The story came with a humorous subtext that read,

"Disney is not for the weak 😮‍💨 But we are having so much fun."

Chase Briscoe's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @chasebriscoe

Aside from this, Briscoe has been keeping fans updated about his preparation for the 2025 season. This comes as the 30-year-old prepares for his debut points race with JGR after his early exit at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray. He recently shared another post on Instagram, standing next to his Camry XSE, captioned,

"Daytona 500 on the horizon… Who’s ready?"

Before coming to JGR, Chase Briscoe competed in the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) from 2021 to 2024. He took over the No. 14 Ford Mustang from Clint Bowyer in 2021 and won his first top-ten finish at the Circuit of the Americas, subsequently being named Cup Series Rookie of the Year.

In 2022, Chase Briscoe had his first Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway, securing a spot in the playoffs and finishing a career-best ninth in the points standings. During his final season with SHR in 2024, Briscoe clinched a playoff berth with a win at the Southern 500.

Chase Briscoe reflects on JGR debut in the Cookout Clash at Bowman Gray

Chase Briscoe’s preparation for the Daytona 500 follows a challenging debut with Joe Gibbs Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium. He was the only driver to retire early from the main event due to a steering issue. After the race, Briscoe shared his frustration in a post on X, writing:

"Fast car tonight and was good to finally get behind the wheel just seemed like every break didn’t go our way and ended up with a broken steering. Next up Daytona 500!"

Expand Tweet

Briscoe is now entering his fifth full-time Cup Series season and acknowledged the pressure of driving for JGR. Speaking to NASCAR, he stated,

"I love the pressure side, but I do think this is probably the most pressure I’ve ever been (under) in my life, as far as professionally. It’s weird because there’s been other times where my career was literally gonna be over, right?"

"But I feel like this is one of those opportunities where if you don’t perform, like, there’s no excuses. Like, you have to perform at JGR. So from that standpoint, it is different because everywhere else, there’s really not been that expectation." he added

Chase Briscoe is replacing 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota. He was also the first driver from the now out of operation, Stewart-Haas Racing team to secure a full-time ride for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback