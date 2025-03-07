“Don’t be a jack wagon”: NASCAR stars Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, and more share candid pro tips for everyday drivers 

Driving on roads can sometimes be as challenging as NASCAR, and a few of the biggest names in the sport, including Chase Elliott, have weighed in with their opinion. NASCAR recently posted a video on X where Cup Series drivers were asked for advice for everyday drivers. Drivers like Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, and Chase Elliott gave simple yet crucial driving tips.

Elliott drives the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports and finished fourth in the latest race in Circuit of the Americas (COTA) last Sunday. He has finished in the top five in three of his last five seasons, winning it back in 2020. He is one of the most consistent drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series and currently sits fifth in the standings.

NASCAR took to X, asking each driver what their advice to everyday drivers would be with a video on their official channel captioned:

"Tips for daily drivers, featuring "don't be a jack wagon" and other insights from the pros. "

The post highlights Kyle Busch's animated response as he explained in detail the importance of not cutting off someone while taking a turn at an intersection. The Richard Childress racer told NASCAR:

"Don’t be a jackwagon. If there is one car coming down the road and you are waiting at an intersection, don't be that guy and just pull out in front of them and make them slam on their brakes. If there is not enough room for you to turn out and them to not have to check up before you get up to speed, it's too close. Don't turn out," Busch mentioned in the video.

Busch jokingly added that he would become a DMV license instructor next and fail anyone who made that move. Following this Elliott had a much composed answer on having situational awareness while driving.

"Look ahead. I feel like people really look right off their front of their hood. So, I feel like looking ahead and seeing what’s going on out there a little ways off is always a good thing," Elliott answered.

Ty Dillon, who races in the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing, echoed Elliott's sentiments by suggesting that drivers look ahead of their immediate surroundings. Other drivers chimed in as Michael McDowell reminded everyday drivers to stay off their mobile phones and other distractions whereas Ryan Preece humorously told drivers to stay out of his way.

Kevin Harvick unhappy with Ross Chastain's early contact with Chase Elliott in COTA

While the Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix at COTA saw a cleaner race than its previous races in the 2025 Cup Series, it was not without its fair share of action, even as early as the first lap. Heading into turn 1, Ross Chastain made contact with Chase Elliott's rear, making his No. 9 turn 180 degrees. Chastain passed him and Elliott, who restarted at the end of the field, recovered to finish fifth.

Chase Elliott (9) restarting after his skirmish in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Former champion Kevin Harvick was not happy about this, as he noted in his Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour NASCAR on FOX Podcast, saying:

"This was definitely the worst move of the race. Ross being overzealous at that particular point just tore up a bunch of race cars."

He believes that Chastain could have backed off but chose to stand his ground leading to the contact. While this wasn’t a major wreck, it set the tone for a competitive race at COTA, which saw Christopher Bell edge out William Byron and Kyle Busch to win back-to-back races this season.

