“Dude has amazing racecraft”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. hypes young Xfinity Series driver

Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sang praises for his team JR Motorsports' Xfinity Series rookie Carson Kvapil after the latter recorded consecutive top-5s from his two NXS runs.

Carson is the son of 2003 Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil. He followed in his father's footsteps by entering JRM as a CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car driver in 2022, where he bagged two championships in his debut season and remained with the team for the 2023 season as well.

The current year has witnessed the North Carolina native kicking off his maiden Xfinity Series at the Martinsville Speedway, and claiming the P4 spot. Furthermore, Kvapil exercised his dominance at the recently concluded Bet Rivers 200, leading 14 laps and finishing second at the Dover Motor Speedway.

Noting the dominant spell cast by Carson Kvapil's #88 Chevrolet, Dale Earnhardt Jr. outlined his driver's "amazing racecraft" while he sat down at the Dale Jr Download podcast, saying (via X):

"Carson Kvapil in his second start, driving for JR Motorsports, almost wins the race. Dude has amazing racecraft. Carson is a good example of a driver that a lot of teams would love to hire based on his ability to not get flustered and overexcited."

"The late restarts at Martinsville, a young driver screws that up, I screw that up. You put me 1997 me in that situation and I don't do the job that Carson does," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver battled against unfavorable situations to contend among the dominant Xfinity Series drivers at Dover

The 208-lap dash for the Carson Kvapil didn't start on a high note. The 20-year-old produced a lackluster qualifying run, claiming the top speed of 152.762 mph and starting his run from the rear of the pack in P26.

Kvapil climbed up the charts during the first 45 laps and ended Stage 1 in the 13th place. Nonetheless, he couldn't gain any track position during the second Stage and maintained his P13 run. However, during the final stage comprising 118 laps of adrenaline-packed action, the JR Motorsports driver swooped past his opponents, exercising dominance in his #88 Chevy.

During the first overtime restart on Lap 201, Kvapil dominated the pack and defended against the carnage during the second restart. Nonetheless, following a door-to-door duel with Ryan Truex on Lap 207, Kvapil gave up his lead at Turn 3, allowing the former to win his second consecutive Dover race, whereas he came home with his best-ever NXS performance.