Euro NASCAR driver Paul Jouffreau faces penalty after making racist remark on Twitch

Euro NASCAR driver Paul Jouffreau has been penalized for making a racist remark on the streaming platform Twitch. This unsportsmanlike conduct has sent ripples through the motorsport community which has been actively promoting diversity in the past few years.

The reigning champion of the Euro NASCAR 2 series used improper language towards an Indonesian streamer Eliza “Elz” Indriani, a fellow sim racer, on a live-streaming chat. This action led to a quick investigation by the Euro NASCAR Management Group.

After a thorough investigation, the group decided to put the 20-year-old Frenchman on a 2-year probation period through the 2025 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. They also imposed an €800 fine on the #3 driver, which he had to dish out immediately.

In addition to the penalty, Jouffreau has also been expelled from Unity Racing, the sim racing organization he used to represent.

The young driver immediately took to social media to acknowledge his mistake. Jouffreau expressed his regret and acknowledged the gravity of his words. He further apologized for the offense caused not only to the individual involved but also to the wider community of Asian heritage.

Jouffreau also accepted the penalty issued by both the Euro NASCAR Management Group and Unity Racing.

Expand Tweet

Diversity and inclusion are among the top priorities for Euro NASCAR says President Jerome Galpin

After releasing the details about Paul Jouffreau's penalty, Jerome Galpin, President and CEO of Euro Nascar, said in an official statement:

"Since the very beginning, Euro NASCAR has featured diversity and inclusivity among the top priorities in the series. We offer drivers from all over the world an open and welcoming environment, mixing many different cultures in a way that makes everyone feel at home. Therefore, we do not accept such language in any form from anyone involved in the series.”

Along with the management group, Unity Racing announced:

"We want to inform you that this individual has been immediately expelled from Unity Racing. We want to emphasize that such racist behavior will never be tolerated within our organization. We offer our sincerest apologies to those who were offended or hurt by these actions."

The sim racing organization also reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion, respect, and diversity.

This is not the first time the motorsport world has had to address issues of racism among its ranks. Previous incidents in NASCAR have led to varying consequences for the drivers involved, ranging from suspensions to mandatory attendance at educational programs.

These measures are part of a broader effort to combat racism and promote a more inclusive environment within the sport.