“F**k you d**k head”: Ryan Blaney had no remorse for Denny Hamlin after his crash at Homestead playoff race

In an apprehensive showdown, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin were engaged in a heated battle with each other during the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Homestead Miami Speedway.

The stakes were high, with both drivers vying for a spot in the final round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

As the race approached its climax, Hamlin made a daring move, slipping beneath Blaney in his quest for the lead. This maneuver allowed Christopher Bell to surge past both of them, leaving Blaney's #12 and Hamlin's #11 cars contending for second place.

Tension escalated as Denny Hamlin, determined to gain an edge, made contact with Ryan Blaney's car. Although Hamlin briefly took the lead, his efforts were short-lived.

Mere laps later, Hamlin's hopes were dashed by a mechanical failure that sent him careening into the wall.

Blaney, witnessing Hamlin's dramatic exit, couldn't hide his satisfaction. Over the team radio, he couldn't resist letting his feelings be known, uttering a candid expletive that reverberated through the airwaves.

As reported by NASCAR journalist Toby Christie, Ryan Blaney hurled:

"F**k you d**k head."

Blaney's sentiments were reflected in his stellar performance as he ultimately secured a second-place finish while Christopher Bell claimed victory. Meanwhile, Hamlin was relegated to a 30th-place finish, nursing his battered car in the garage.

The incident marks another chapter in a season fraught with clashes involving Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has garnered a reputation as a polarizing figure, eliciting boos from fans in nearly every race.

Previous skirmishes with notable drivers such as Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have drawn further eyes to Hamlin's tumultuous season.

Denny Hamlin was a "hack," according to Ryan Blaney

Blaney's unvarnished assessment of the encounter shed light on his frustration with Hamlin's tactics.

Accusing Hamlin of attempting to "hack" his way to victory, Blaney emphasized the need for commitment in such maneuvers. In his post-race interview with Frontstretch, Blaney said:

“He tried to slide me two or three times and failed miserably and then just decided to use me up.”

The 29-year-old Team Penske driver expressed his frustrations with Hamlin as he added:

"If you’re gonna slide somebody, slide somebody and commit. Don’t halfway do it and use me up."

Referring to Denny Hamlin's comment on Alex Bowman from the Martinsville race during the previous season, Ryan Blaney said:

“What did he say? ‘Hack?’ I think he was that today.”

The incident in Miami has now put Denny Hamlin in a precarious situation. In order to qualify for the final round of the Cup Series playoffs, the 42-year-old must win the race in Martinsville next week.