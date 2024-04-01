NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch recently highlighted the difference between attending a Formula 1 Grand Prix and that of a NASCAR event, comparing the latter to a county fair.

F1 is a global motor racing series that traverses the globe, competing on purpose-built tracks and street circuits. The open wheeler series has a paddock with various luxury hospitality suites, analogous to the garage area in NASCAR, which houses the team haulers.

Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch reminisced about attending an F1 Grand Prix in 2020, and remarked that attending a NASCAR event was like going to a county fair. He was baffled by the money that was poured into every event. The 17-year-old said in a recent interview with Autoweek.com:

"I went to a F1 race in 2020, and that made us [NASCAR] look like we were going to the county fair, almost. It was crazy how much money goes into every event in F1."

Zilisch claimed that NASCAR couldn't replicate F1's hospitality simply because the sport isn't as big as the global series. He further praised Formula 1's exceptional hospitality, suggesting that the overall experience justified the high ticket prices.

"I don’t think it’s really possible to do that for us just because … NASCAR isn’t F1. But a lot of the hospitality stuff that they do, making it truly a fan experience, giving the people that are willing to spend that kind of money to come to the races and have that kind of experience, giving them somewhere to go would definitely be helpful."

Connor Zilisch concluded that attending the F1 event was an eye-opening moment for him, but he remains skeptical whether NASCAR can replicate such a fan experience.

Connor Zilisch reveals his ambitious goals in the NASCAR Cup Series

The 17-year-old Trackhouse Racing driver recently made waves in NASCAR by storming to pole position in his Truck Series debut at COTA. After an eventful race, he was classified fourth in his first appearance.

After winning the Rolex 24 and 12 Hours of Sebring in the LMP2 class earlier this year, Connor Zilisch has set his sights on the Cup Series. He recently revealed his goal to become the youngest champion in the Cup Series, a record currently held by Jeff Gordon. He said (via Spire Motorsports):

"Growing up, I was always a road racer and that lead me to want to win the Le Mans 24-hour, but recently my No. 1 goal has been to become the youngest Cup Series champion."

Zilisch is scheduled to make his Xfinity debut with JR Motorsports at Watkins Glen later this year, followed by three more appearances in the #88 Chevy. He will also compete in the ARCA, CARS Tour and Trans Am series.