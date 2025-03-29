"Feel like we needed a better restart": Corey Heim voices disappointment over Martinsville setback despite dominating majority laps 

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim missed his second chance to score a win in the 2025 Truck Series season. In a post-race interview with NASCAR on FOX, he opened up about his setback at Martinsville Race.

Heim maintained his lead in Stage 1 of the race and secured a P1 finish, earning ten points. He again secured the P1 in the second stage and dominated the majority of the race. However, things changed in the final stage.

After the lap 166 restart, the #11 Toyota Tundra driver was defending rookie Kaden Honeycutt. Heim got bumped going into Turn 1, and Honeycutt moved inside, challenging for the top spot. The next time, the rookie driver squeezed Heim against the wall, resulting in a spin on turn one.

Recalling the incident, Corey Heim expressed his frustration and told NASCAR on FOX:

"Yeah, a lot of frustration, of course. Um, I really wanted to get a win for Toyota's 500 truck start, but um, you know, obviously had the Tundra to do it today. I just feel like we, um, I don't know, got used up there a little bit, so um, I don't think he intended to cut my left rear down. I think if he wanted to do that, he would have just wrecked me as it is.

"Watching it here, I mean, it kind of jacked me up in one and two and then just kind of run to me in three and four. I mean, it wasn't anything malicious, but I don't know; I guess it would have liked to been cut a break in hindsight. I think if he knew he was going to cut down my left, he probably wouldn't have done it, but uh, it doesn't stop me from being pretty frustrated at him to begin with," he added.

Heim secured the pole position for the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, held on March 28, 2025. He completed one lap of the 0.526-mile track in 19.65 seconds with a top speed of 96.35 mph.

The Tricon Garage driver secured the second consecutive pole position this season. He finished the race in sixth place, whereas Honeycutt ended in P26, and Daniel Hemric won the 200-lap race, securing 50 points.

“Stings pretty bad”: Corey Heim after falling short of a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim fell short of his third win at the Homestead-Miami Speedway last week. He secured the pole position at the Baptist Health 200 held on March 21, 2025, but Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson had different plans and took home the win.

Despite his strong performance at the beginning of the race, it was not enough for Heim to secure his 14th career victory. He faced repetitive power loss issues with his truck, sabotaging his chances of a third win in the 2025 season. While addressing the issues, Corey Heim stated:

“So, really don’t know what the problem was, to be honest with you. But can’t say enough about the Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Everyone at Tricon Garage and Toyota did a phenomenal job. Probably the best truck I’ve ever had, really. So, this stings pretty bad, obviously, but there's nothing I can really have done about it."

Kyle Larson took the opportunity and nailed his first win of the 2025 season. He won the race with a margin of 1.34 seconds and led 20 laps. Layne Riggs came in second place, and Corey Heim finished third in the race, securing 54 points.

