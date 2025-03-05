“Flipped little man over”: NASCAR fans react as Greg Biffle’s son drops an f-bomb during hilarious challenge

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle recently added a new member to his sleeveless club. This former driver uploaded a clip on his X handle tearing his son's sleeves for the challenge that Biffle had started with Cleetus McFarland in February 2025.

In the recent clip, Biffle tore his son's sleeves with a quick snatch and surprised everyone, including fans. The fans enjoyed the hilarious father-son moment and filled the comment section with humorous remarks.

The sleeveless challenge began when Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland met at the Daytona International Circuit during the Daytona 500. Biffle asked McFarland to help him reach 100k subscribers on his YouTube channel, but McFarland asked Biffle not to wear sleeves for a month. This didn't take much time, and on February 28, 2025, the 55-year-old uploaded a video asking his son to remove his sleeves.

We have a new member of the sleeveless crew 🤣🤣 the end is the best #ryder #sleeveless

In the recent clip, the Vancouver, Washington native tore off his son's sleeve, and fans appreciated the hilarious moment, with one saying:

"Bout flipped little man over 🤣"

Another wrote:

"Sleeveless not "armless", Greg, take it easy ;)"

Here are some more comments by the fans on the hilarious moment:

"You almost pulled him into the other room 😂," stated a NASCAR fan.

"Love it!! Teach them young! 👏" commented a motorsports enthusiast.

"Tough kid 🙂😂" said an X user.

"Cute, Dad. You realize Mom would have grabbed a scissor, removed the shirt, measured several times, asked the son how much he wanted removed, tested it 3 times, slowly cut one sleeve, confirmed it was OK & repeated the process 4 the other sleeve," commented a Greg Biffle fan.

The former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and Cleetus McFarland share a deep bond, and the duo spent most of the time together during the Daytona 500 on February 16, 2025.

"We're going to pick up Cleetus McFarland": Greg Biffle fires up his four-year-old school bus to pick up the YouTuber

Former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Greg Biffle took to his YouTube channel and shared his recent course of action with Cleetus McFarland. The former Cup Series driver fired up his four-year-old school bus to pick up McFarland from Dirty Mo Media's headquarters. The duo then went go-karting at Trackhouse Motorplex in Mooresville.

"Ah, she's not too bad. Oh, there's Amigo. Good morning. Are we getting it ready? Okay. I see a lot of seats in there. All the windows are iced up. Ah, it's cold as sh*t out here. We're going to pick up Cleetus (McFarland). Wish me luck," said Biffle in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel (1:55-2:10).

Greg Biffle amassed 19 wins, 175 top-ten finishes, and 13 pole positions in 515 races in the Cup Series. Additionally, he won a championship title in the Xfinity Series in 2002 and secured 20 wins.

