Fox drop major NASCAR teaser on Daniel Suarez's 3-wide photo finish against Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in Atlanta 2024

Fox Sports posted a teaser on Daniel Suarez's victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway last year, which ended in a three-wide photo finish. Titled "So Damn Close: Atlanta '24", the special coverage will come out this week.

Daniel Suarez is a 33-year-old NASCAR driver piloting the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing. He won one race last year coming in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta in a photo finish alongside Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

Fox took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop a one-minute teaser on the "So Damn Close: Atlanta '24" highlighting the closest three-wide finish in the history of the sport, which will be released on Thursday after the Duel at Daytona on FS1.

"Daniel Suarez. Ryan Blaney. Kyle Busch. The closest 3-wide finish in NASCAR history [...] So Damn Close: Atlanta '24" - Thursday after the Duel at Daytona on FS1," Fox wrote on X.

During the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Daniel Suarez started 23rd in the field. He was caught up in the multi-car wreck in the opening laps but was able to avoid significant damage.

With 21 laps left, Suarez went four wide from seventh to the front with Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, and Kyle Busch. A caution was thrown shortly after Chase Briscoe got loose and crashed from fourth.

On the restart, the Trackhouse Racing driver traded leads with Blaney while Busch was in the vicinity. The three drivers went three wide on the finish line but the No. 99 was declared the winner by 0.003 seconds.

While the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 holds the closest three-wide finish in history, it isn't the closest overall. Kyle Larson secured the record after finishing ahead of Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds at Kansas Speedway last year.

Fox Sports will give more insight on the three-wide finish in the "So Damn Close: Atlanta '24" coming on Thursday after the two-part qualifying session for the Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez shares bringing piñatas to every race weekend

In an interview with Speedway Digest, Daniel Suarez said that the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team carries piñatas to every race. The Mexico-born driver hopes to use the piñatas more often.

For context, Suarez smashes a piñata whenever he wins a race to celebrate as a nod to his Mexican roots. The last time he used one was at Atlanta in 2024 when he crossed the line alongside Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide photo finish.

Daniel Suarez said (via Speedway Digest):

"We do carry a few piñatas to every track. We're hoping we can use them as much as possible." [7:35]

Suarez was asked what type of candy did he want in the pinatas. He replied:

"It's a very easy question man. Mexican candy. Tamarindos... the spicy candy. That's the kind of candy that I love." [8:03]

His teammate, Ross Chastain, does a similar celebration when taking the checkered flag first. As an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, Chastain smashes a watermelon on the track to celebrate a race win.

