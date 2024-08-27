Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Douglas County Dirt Track

The seventh West Coast swing race of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series got done and dusted on Monday, August 26, at Oregon’s Douglas County Dirt Track, with 24 entries.

James McFadden, driving the #83 entry, secured his second win of the West Coast Swing and third win of the 2024 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Douglas County Dirt Track.

McFadden emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 9 of 35 and held off the challenge of Justin Sanders to cross the finish line in P1. McFadden led 27 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.262 seconds ahead of Sanders to take the checkered flag. He also gets the prize money of $12,000 to win Douglas County Dirt Track.

Meanwhile, Justin Sanders finished runner-up, followed by Tanner Holmes, Justin Peck, and points table leader Corey Day in the top five. Cory Eliason, Spencer Bayston, Hendrick Motorsports, and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, and Brent Marks completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Showdown on the River at Douglas Country Dirt Trak final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Monday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Douglas County Dirt Track:

#83 - James McFadden #2X - Justin Sanders #18T - Tanner Holmes #13 - Justin Peck #14 - Corey Day #8 - Cory Eliason #5 - Spencer Bayston #49 - Brad Sweet #24 - Rico Abreu #19 - Brent Marks #21 - Cole Macedo #21P - Robbie Price #57W - Jock Goodyer #41 - Dominic Scelzi #88 - Tanner Thorson #26 - Zeb Wise #55 - Chris Windom #9T - Camden Robustelli #9 - Kasey Kahne #9P - Parker Price Miller #17W - Shane Golobic #35KM - Tyler Thompson #7BC - Tyler Courtney #17AU - Jamie Veal

Kubota High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 2174 Tyler Courtney - 2048 Rico Abreu - 1926 Brent Marks - 1894 Corey Day - 1867 Justin Peck - 1807 James McFadden - 1749 Parker Price Miller - 1690 Spencer Bayston - 1679 Zeb Wise - 1573

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Grays Harbor Raceway on Wednesday, August 28.

