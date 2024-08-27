  • home icon
  Full race results of NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Douglas County Dirt Track

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 27, 2024 13:16 GMT
NASCAR Sprint car driver James McFadden wins at Placerville Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
NASCAR Sprint car driver James McFadden wins at Douglas County Dirt Track (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)

The seventh West Coast swing race of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series got done and dusted on Monday, August 26, at Oregon’s Douglas County Dirt Track, with 24 entries.

James McFadden, driving the #83 entry, secured his second win of the West Coast Swing and third win of the 2024 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Douglas County Dirt Track.

McFadden emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 9 of 35 and held off the challenge of Justin Sanders to cross the finish line in P1. McFadden led 27 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.262 seconds ahead of Sanders to take the checkered flag. He also gets the prize money of $12,000 to win Douglas County Dirt Track.

Meanwhile, Justin Sanders finished runner-up, followed by Tanner Holmes, Justin Peck, and points table leader Corey Day in the top five. Cory Eliason, Spencer Bayston, Hendrick Motorsports, and Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, and Brent Marks completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Showdown on the River at Douglas Country Dirt Trak final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR Monday’s Kubota High Limit Series race at Douglas County Dirt Track:

  1. #83 - James McFadden
  2. #2X - Justin Sanders
  3. #18T - Tanner Holmes
  4. #13 - Justin Peck
  5. #14 - Corey Day
  6. #8 - Cory Eliason
  7. #5 - Spencer Bayston
  8. #49 - Brad Sweet
  9. #24 - Rico Abreu
  10. #19 - Brent Marks
  11. #21 - Cole Macedo
  12. #21P - Robbie Price
  13. #57W - Jock Goodyer
  14. #41 - Dominic Scelzi
  15. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  16. #26 - Zeb Wise
  17. #55 - Chris Windom
  18. #9T - Camden Robustelli
  19. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  20. #9P - Parker Price Miller
  21. #17W - Shane Golobic
  22. #35KM - Tyler Thompson
  23. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  24. #17AU - Jamie Veal

Kubota High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 2174
  2. Tyler Courtney - 2048
  3. Rico Abreu - 1926
  4. Brent Marks - 1894
  5. Corey Day - 1867
  6. Justin Peck - 1807
  7. James McFadden - 1749
  8. Parker Price Miller - 1690
  9. Spencer Bayston - 1679
  10. Zeb Wise - 1573

Catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at the Grays Harbor Raceway on Wednesday, August 28.

