"Gang's all here" - Bubba Wallace shares Homestead Miami Speedway touchdown update with Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney

Bubba Wallace recently shared a moment from Homestead-Miami Speedway, bringing together family and fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney. Wallace shared a picture with them, clicked inside a plane cabin, in his Instagram story.

It featured Bubba Wallace alongside his wife, Amanda Wallace, and their son, Becks Hayden Wallace. Also in the photo were Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio. Another unidentified woman stood behind Wallace, though her identity wasn’t confirmed as she wasn’t tagged in the post. The story was captioned,

“Gang’s all here.”

A screenshot of Bubba Wallace's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram@bubbawallace

The post comes as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the first time in the regular season since 2021. The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set for Sunday, making it the sixth race of the 2025 season.

The race will have a total of 267 laps on the 1.5-mile oval track and there will be 37 drivers on the starting grid. Bubba Wallace is set to begin in the 14th place, driving the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Ryan Blaney, who had a tough race in Las Vegas last weekend, will start 10th in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Last week in Vegas, both Blaney and Wallace were part of a multi-car wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace was among the top five race leaders before the crash but finished 28th, meanwhile, Blaney recorded a DNF. The crash took place on Lap 196 when Blaney, in a four-wide battle, misjudged his position and made contact with Wallace and Noah Gragson. Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were also pulled into the crash.

Bubba Wallace shares his new perspective on racing and life

Bubba Wallace has spoken openly about his changing mindset, particularly in balancing life as a NASCAR driver, husband, and father. In a recent interview with OutKick, Wallace talked about how fatherhood and his marriage to Amanda have changed his outlook. He explained that he no longer dwells on bad races like he used to.

“It just wasn’t meant to be, and I was trying to understand that pretty quick.”

Wallace said after a recent mechanical failure at Phoenix. His wife, Amanda, even noticed the shift, texting him after the race that she was surprised he wasn’t upset. Wallace credits his family for keeping him grounded.

“Every day I leave, I’m pulling up the baby monitor from halfway across the country, watching [Becks] sleep, and it brings me joy.”

As a driver for 23XI Racing, Wallace has the experience of working under NBA legend Michael Jordan. Wallace shared that Jordan consistently checks in, sending him texts every race weekend.

“One of the first texts I get every Sunday, whether pre-race or post-race, is from MJ.”

As for the NASCAR driver's 2025 season so far, he currently sits at the 11th position in the overall driver standings, with 125 points. He's raced in 5 races with one top-10 finish, 2 DNFs, and an average start of 11.6. His only playoff point so far was in the NASCAR race at COTA, where he started 2nd and finished the race with a 20th place finish.

