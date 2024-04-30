Kyle Larson's failure to overtake Denny Hamlin for the lead at Dover Motor Speedway sparked rage amongst fans over the Next Gen NASCAR models.

Despite starting the race in 21st position, Larson was able to gain and win the second stage of the 400-lap race. During the restart, he was wheel-to-wheel with Hamlin after the latter got ahead of him during a battle in the pits.

Denny Hamlin built up over a second's gap on the #5 Chevrolet, however, with 15 laps to go, Kyle Larson was only 0.5 seconds behind for the lead. Although he excellently chased and closed the gap to just two car lengths, he could not get into the lead and finished in second place, with the #11 Toyota in victory lane.

Larson's fans were outraged on social media as he failed to pass Hamlin for the victory. Many pointed out the Next Gen cars, calling them out for apparently poor aerodynamics. This user wrote:

"Thanks for the garbage next gen car nascar."

"This car sucks man," complained one of the fans.

"Would Have Won But No One Could Pass The Whole Race," critiqued another fan.

"More air blocking to win a race, somehow nascar has tuned Xfinity into the best series," another commented.

While fans complained about the poor overtaking ability of the car, some also mentioned the fact that Kyle Larson was able to get from 21st in the race to 2nd place.

"Goes from 21st to 2nd and then whines about the cars not being able to pass. This man has the copium on stand by," one of the users said.

Users also appreciated him for the major gains he had throughout the length of the race.

"Yes! Strong performance! No surprise. Never give up," read a comment.

Kyle Larson on finishing second at Dover - "It's just so easy to air block"

The #5 Chevy driver looked intensely close to the lead of the race in the final laps of the competition, however, failed to do so. Speaking to FOX after the end of the race, Kyle Larson mentioned the "air block" that he felt while racing the #11 Toyota.

“I went late in the zone and Martin was trying to time it behind me and he hit me right when I wanted to go and it just screwed up and I got a lot of wheel spin and [Hamlin] was able to outrace me in the Turn one. His car was really good on the short runs and I could pace it, get closer to him at the end of the runs. It's just so easy to air block not that he was doing anything dirty or anything like that…”

“I knew when I got within three cars length he was going to start moving around. I just couldn't really do anything. I was trying all sorts of different angles and speeds and all that and nothing could generate enough speed to get close enough, I guess, to do anything. So, that was a bummer.”

Although Denny Hamlin won the race, Kyle Larson still leads the championship standings, having led 570 laps in the Cup Series now. His stage win at Dover marked his sixth stage win this season.