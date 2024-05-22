"Glad mom wasn't looking at the in-car" - Joey Logano's post-race victory ride with son receives a hysterical dig from NASCAR insider

After multiple setbacks robbed Joey Logano of his maiden 2024 NASCAR Cup Series win, the Team Penske driver reclaimed his dominance on the North Wilkesboro Speedway, fending off rivals for a staggering 199 laps. Shortly after performing the victory burnouts, the #22 Ford driver took his son Hudson for a spin which became an opportunity for his NASCAR insider colleague to take a jibe at the family-man.

The current season has witnessed Logano bag the pole start three times - at the Daytona 500, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and at the recent 200-lap All-Star dash. The Team Penske driver succumbed to a DNF in the season-opener race and finished 32nd, while at the Pennzoil 400 the Connecticut native lost the battle to Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, registering a P9 finish.

Nonetheless, Joey Logano maintained his supremacy across the 0.625-mile oval, bringing home his maiden win this season and a hefty paycheck of $1,000,000. While celebrating by giving his young son a drive in the high-octane car, a hilarious situation with Hudson attracted a taunt from a NASCAR insider Logano shared a discussion on the race with.

The two-time Cup Series champion said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):

"I put him [Hudson] in the passenger seat of the car, there's no seat by the way, it's just the floorboard. And you know we do donuts at home all the time. Like this is an everyday occurrence, we get home from school or from whatever and the kids are in the back and they want to do donuts and we do donuts in parking." (1.01)

"I forgot there was no seat for him over there [#22 Ford Mustang] and when I slid it around, he was sliding from one end of the car to the other, he's so small. He like slammed into the door bars," Logano added as he barely contained laughs.

Hearing the Team Penske driver's hysterical story, one of the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio hosts burst out in laughter and quipped:

"Glad mom wasn't looking at the in-car [camera] right there."

"We ran 880 something laps" - Joey Logano outlines his preparation after sealing the million-dollar run in his name

With his North Wilkesboro triumph, Joey Logano's All-Star Race win tally now stands at two, his first victory having come nearly a decade ago in 2016. Moreover, the Team Penske driver led the most number of laps in an All-Star Race by any driver ever, creating history with his maiden 2024 win.

The victory, however, almost slipped from the #22 Ford driver's grasp at one point. During the final restart on Lap 159, the Team Penske driver received a hard charge from his teammate Ryan Blaney and from Denny Hamlin, who was eyeing his fourth win of the season. Ultimately, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver swooped past Blaney's #12 Ford, but couldn't find his way past Logano.

During his post-race conversation with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver, Logano highlighted his crew chief Paul Wolfe's unwavering tire-testing efforts that apparently helped the Team Penske driver bag the million-dollar win. He said (via NASCAR on YouTube):

"It's great execution from the whole team, that's why we had that. We came up here, did the tire test (a) month and a half ago and ... Paul was like that coach from the movie 'Miracle.' ... He was like 'Again!' You just keep running the drills. We ran 880 something laps in a couple of days and like it's 30 sets of tires or something, [that] was crazy." (0.13)

Since the All-Star Race doesn't award points to any driver, Joey Logano maintains his 17th place in the Cup Series standings with one win, now, a solitary top-5 and three top-10s to his name.