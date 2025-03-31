"Gotta make room for the DEI hires": Fans react as Steve Phelps becomes NASCAR's first Commissioner

NASCAR has recently announced that president Steve Phelps will become the first ever Commissioner of the organisation. Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell will replace him as the new president of the sanctioning body.

Phelps has served as president since 2018, overseeing some major changes in stock car racing. He launched the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program to support and uplift minority communities and female drivers, besides partnering with The Trevor Project and The Urban Youth Racing School. He has also overseen the transition to streaming with Prime Video, prioritizing an increase in NASCAR viewership.

O’Donnell has also played a pivotal role in the sport, like implementing the stage points system, the development of the Next Gen Car and the playoff format. NASCAR has rewarded their efforts and elevated their positions in the recent announcement. SBJ reporter Adam Stern recently posted the announcement on X, writing:

"⚡️ @NASCAR has promoted President @StevePhelps to the newly created position of Commissioner, making him the first person in company history to hold that title. ➡️ In turn, COO Steve O'Donnell has been promoted to becoming the president of NASCAR.

NASCAR's promotion of president Phelps is a historic move as they have created a new position which will allow him to oversee all business operations and lead them in business expansion globally. Fans, however, had mixed reactions to the move.

While some people in the racing community praised their work, others were critical of their past work and believed it was politically motivated. One fan commented:

"Gotta make room for the DEI hires."

Many others echoed similar sentiments as they voiced their concerns on X about NASCAR moving away from its primary fanbase.

Can we lose the DEI garbage now?🤷🏼‍♀️" said another.

"They want so desperately to be viewed on the same level of major stick and ball sports by mainstream fans/media... and it's NEVER gonna happen. Ever," commented one fan.

"They had to create a geopolitical position because they no longer want this to be considered America’s sport because they are Anti-American," commented yet another.

Despite the backlash, some fans defended the decision and praised Phelps and O’Donnell's contribution to the stock car world in their respective stints.

"Hot Take: Overall, I think Phelps has done a decent job," wrote one fan.

"Steve O’Donnell is the closest they have to (a) Mike Helton type, which is actually exactly what they need," wrote another.

While the fans remain divided, only time will tell if the new appointments can bring a positive change to the highest tier of stock car racing in their new executive roles.

NASCAR CEO 'thrilled' to elevate Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell despite fan backlash

NASCAR executives (from left) Steve Phelps, Ben Kennedy, Lesa Kennedy, and Jim France before the Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

After the announcement, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France talked to the media about promoting Phelps and O'Donnell. He highlighted their past work and showed strong support for them, expecting to position NASCAR alongside organizations like the NFL and NBA.

“We are thrilled to name Steve Phelps as NASCAR’s first Commissioner. His leadership, professionalism, and well-earned respect from across the sports industry speak to his unique value for the sport. With more than 50 years of expertise between them, both Steve Phelps and Steve O’Donnell bring tremendous expertise, stability, and a commitment to the bold racing innovations that will continue to serve fans, teams, and stakeholders for many years to come,” Jim France said via NASCAR.

France was joined by the new NASCAR president, O'Donnell, who reassured the media of his commitment to improving the sport's value with marquee events and experiences. As the premier body of stock car racing shifts into a new era of leadership, the fans remain divided on the appointments.

