Governor Josh Shapiro makes his emotions known on attending NASCAR’s ‘Tricky Triangle‘ race at Pocono  

Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro expressed his excitement about attending the upcoming NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway. In a social media post, he underlined the importance of the event, not just as a race but as an opportunity to promote Pennsylvania’s tourism.

The governor shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), where he reposted a post from the official Pocono Raceway account about the race scheduled for June 22. Shapiro wrote,

"No one does @NASCAR better than Pennsylvania. The Great American Getaway 400 is back at @PoconoRaceway this year — and I'm excited to head back to the Tricky Triangle for another great race. But this race is more than just a sporting event — it's an opportunity to promote everything our Commonwealth has to offer and make sure Pennsylvania is front and center as a top destination for travelers."

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA.COM will be part of a three-race NASCAR weekend at Pocono Raceway, held on June 22. This is the second year that Governor Shapiro's team has worked with Pocono Raceway.

According to the website of the Pennsylvania government, Shapiro believes that tourism is key for the state's economy. He has set aside $65 million in his 2025-26 budget plan to promote tourism before America's 250th anniversary in 2026. This is part of his plan to create more jobs and help the growth and development of multiple businesses.

NASCAR's popularity brings attention to Pennsylvania from across the country and the world. The Pocono Raceway event alone brings about $75 million to the local economy. Fans come from all 50 states and other countries to witness this legendary event. Local businesses, hotels, and restaurants all benefit during race weekend. Ben May, President of Pocono Raceway, shared in this regard,

"Pocono Raceway has been a must-visit place since we first opened in 1971. More than 60 percent of our fans travel from out of state or other countries, and we are happy that Governor Shapiro and his team have again chosen Pocono and NASCAR to show why Pennsylvania is The Great American Getaway." (via The Standard-Journal)

Pennsylvania attracts many visitors with its historical sites, outdoor activities, and major sporting events. In 2022, tourism brought $76.7 billion to the state's economy and supported approximately 487,000 jobs.

As Pennsylvania gets ready for big events in 2026, such as the MLB All-Star Game, Governor Shapiro continues to focus on tourism and economic growth. Fans can watch The Great American Getaway 400 live on Amazon Prime Video, SiriusXM, and MRN Radio. Tickets and more information are available at poconoraceway.com.

Red Bull's return to NASCAR at COTA

Red Bull is coming back to NASCAR, but this time as a sponsor instead of a team owner. The company, famous for its success in Formula 1 racing, has partnered with Trackhouse Racing to support drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch. This is Red Bull's first main sponsorship in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2011.

Red Bull first joined NASCAR as a sponsor in 2005 and started its own team in 2006. Despite hiring experienced drivers like Brian Vickers and A.J. Allmendinger, the team had trouble consistently qualifying for races. However, there were some bright spots, like when Vickers almost won at Pocono and later got Red Bull's first Cup Series win at Michigan in 2009.

By 2011, Red Bull had two competitive drivers—Vickers and Kasey Kahne. However, the team announced that it would close down at the end of that season because of poor performances and results. Kahne won one final race for Red Bull at Phoenix before the team left NASCAR completely.

Now, after more than ten years, Red Bull is returning to the sport in a different role. This weekend, 18-year-old Connor Zilisch will drive the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet at the Circuit of the Americas, marking the brand's return to NASCAR's top racing series.

