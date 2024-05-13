"Happy mother(f***ers) day", "Little sis drama" - NASCAR fans react to Ryan Blaney's radio rant against William Byron following Darlington crash

Defending champion Ryan Blaney was seething with anger after his DNF at the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 race at Darlington Raceway. The 31-year-old driver's hopes for a strong finish were dashed when he became entangled in a multicar collision exiting Turn 2 on Sunday afternoon, abruptly ending his race.

Battling for the fourth position on a Lap 129 restart, Blaney found himself in a precarious three-wide situation with William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. As the trio navigated the corner, Byron's No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet drifted up the track, making contact with Truex Jr., who had opted to back out of the gas.

The chain reaction sent Truex Jr. careening into Blaney, ultimately resulting in the latter tagging the wall and sustaining significant damage to his vehicle.

Fueled by frustration and disappointment, Blaney unleashed a tirade of expletives over the team radio, vowing revenge against both Byron and Truex Jr. in the heat of the moment. He said:

"It’s f***ing killed, and I’m gonna go kill both those motherf***ers is what I’m going to do,” Ryan Blaney said on the radio to his crew after the incident.

Expand Tweet

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions from fans on social media. One user wrote:

"Happy Mother(f***ers) Day"

Expand Tweet

A second user added:

"little sis drama"

Expand Tweet

A third fan commented:

"Blaney is the biggest crybaby in the garage."

"Baby had a tantrum," wrote a fourth user.

"I think Ryan has some anger issues," commented another fan.

"This is suspension worthy IMO," suggested a sixth fan.

Ryan Blaney expresses frustration with Darlington crash incident after race

In the aftermath of the crash, Ryan Blaney provided insight into the events leading up to the wreck. He highlighted William Byron's aggressive maneuvering and expressed his frustration with the outcome while speaking with FS1.

"The 24 took up more track than I would have liked, honestly. Kind of sandwiched the 19 into me. Really, really crappy end to the day. I thought we got pretty good," he said.

"I was just mad I ended up in the fence and wrecked. He (Byron) shoved it three-wide under us and just got tight off of (Turn) 2 and I got tagged and ended up getting wrecked. … He used up a little more race track than I thought, so I kind of have every right to be mad. And he gets away scot-free."

Despite the setback, Blaney remained resolute, asserting his right to be frustrated as the team had done well in the race prior to his crash. The Team Penske driver stated:

"Just unfortunate. I thought we got pretty good. We finally got up to sixth and really made good ground up in the first stage. Had a good pit stop and the Maytag/Menards Ford Mustang was, I thought, we had something to work with and I was excited to start the second half of the race. Just didn’t get that change."

Ryan Blaney, who clinched his first-ever NASCAR Cup championship last season, added a second DNF to his 2024 campaign in Darlington. He now finds himself eighth in the Cup Series standings.