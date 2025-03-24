Harrison Burton and fiancée Jenna Petty rock matching outfits at Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets game

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton and his fiancée Jenna Petty attended the Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets game, turning heads with their matching black outfits. Petty shared a glimpse of their courtside appearance through her Instagram story, giving fans a peek into their coordinated look.

Petty wore a black high-neck top, statement silver pants, and a quilted black leather jacket. Burton sported a black half-sleeve T-shirt featuring his sponsor, No Days Off Premium Water, which was also tagged in the story.

Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @jennapetty_

In a previous Instagram story, Petty posted a video of a dance cheer routine from the game. This story also had their location tagged– Miami Arena Miami Heat Basketball. She gave context for the story with a fun caption:

"The boys came for the game, the girls came for the dance."

Jenna Petty's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @jennapetty_

Burton’s courtside appearance came after his recent race in the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This was his first race after returning from NASCAR’s Cup Series back to the Xfinity series.

Burton drove the No. 25 Ford Mustang for AM Racing. As stated in AM Racing’s official press release, Burton is looking for strong results with AM Racing, a team that is in its third full-time Xfinity Series season.

Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty reshared engagement photoshoot moments

Jenna Petty shared a behind-the-scenes look at her engagement photoshoot with Harrison Burton aboard a yacht. She reshared the moment as Burton admitted being obsessed with the photos.

The couple, together since 2017, got engaged in March 2024 and will tie the knot in October in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. Their engagement photos, taken by photographer Katherine Beasley, were shared on social media with a heartfelt caption:

"Sunset on the water, a little yacht named Miranda, and that just-engaged feeling. Some moments are meant to be felt as much as they’re remembered—this was one of them."

Petty reposted the video. She wrote in the caption:

"Still so obsessed!"

When the couple got engaged, Harrison Burton announced X, with a heartfelt message. He wrote:

“She said yes!!!! Life is amazing couldn’t ask for a better future wife!”

Expand Tweet

As mentioned in her Instagram story, Burton’s fiancee is a fan of dancing, which is evidenced by her LinkedIn profile. As per her profile:

“I have grown up a dancer with a desire to create my own dancewear line and company.”

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton, on the other hand, has family roots in racing. He is the son of veteran NASCAR Cup series driver, Jeff Burton. Along with that, he is also the nephew of Ward Burton.

