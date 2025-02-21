Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty flexes toned physique in red workout gear on latest IG story

Jenna Petty, fiancée of NASCAR driver Harrison Burton, recently shared a workout update on her Instagram story. The post featured her in a gym, showing off her toned abs while wearing a red workout set. Petty often shares updates about her health and fitness with her fans on Instagram.

Petty posted the gym mirror selfie while using workout equipment. The ambience of the gym was dark, and the backdrop also featured motivational words like purposeful, strong, and confident. She captioned the story with,

"Woah,”

Jenna Petty's Instagram story featuring her in a maroon workout set on a gym equipment, where she is seen flaunting her abs in a mirror selfie. Source: via Instagram, @jennapetty

Jenna Petty is a semi-professional dancer and part-time dance instructor at Dance Productions - The Remix. She graduated with a degree in Business Administration from High Point University in 2024. Petty was a dancer for her university’s team and a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She has also worked as a boutique intern and brand ambassador.

As sourced via Celebwell, Jenna Petty maintains her fitness through various activities, including dance, running, strength training, and racquet sports. As a semi-professional dancer and part-time dance instructor, she includes dance in her fitness regimen.

Petty also plays racquet sports, including pickleball, as seen in a bachelorette party post. She runs half marathons, as is seconded by an Instagram post about the "Better Half Dash," she mentioned training for one of her favorite races. Strength training is another part of Petty’s routine. She has shared photos of herself lifting light weights in the past.

Jenna Petty Reveals NASCAR Drivers Attending Wedding and Harrison Burton’s Best Man

Jenna Petty, fiancée of NASCAR driver Harrison Burton, recently held a Q&A session on Instagram where she answered questions about their upcoming wedding. During the session, a fan asked if every NASCAR driver would be attending, to which Petty responded,

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

Another fan asked about Burton’s best man, and Petty confirmed that it would be fellow NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland, writing,

"the one & only @toddgilliland_."

Though Gilliland and Burton share a close bond, they will be competing in different series in 2025. Gilliland will continue in the Cup Series, driving the #34 Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports, while Burton moves to the Xfinity Series as a full-time driver for AM Racing in the #15 Ford Mustang.

The couple has been together for over seven years, having started dating as teenagers in 2017. They got engaged on March 27, 2024, and are now preparing for their wedding.

