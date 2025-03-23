Harrison Burton’s to-be wife Jenna sends a three-word message after her fiance’s Miami weekend

Harrison Burton’s fiancée Jenna Petty, shared a glimpse of their post-race celebration after Burton’s weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Instagram story shared on Friday featured Burton sitting at a dinner table, wearing a hoodie with the words “No Days Off,” from one of the sponsors.

Jenna tagged the location as MAMO restaurant. She captioned the image with three words:

“post-race refuel😍.”

Harrison Burton's fiance, Jenna Petty's story on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @jennapetty_

Burton had just competed in the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as part of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series. He finished eighth in the race on March 16, marking his third top-10 finish of the season.

He previously clinched a win there in the 2020 Xfinity Series Hooter’s 250 and holds three top-10 finishes in his four Xfinity starts at the 1.5-mile speedway. The 24-year-old driver is in his first full season with AM Racing, piloting the No. 25 Ford Mustang with primary sponsorship from DEX Imaging.

Harrison Burton speaks about his Xfinity Series return

A month before the Homestead-Miami race, Harrison Burton reflected on his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in an interview with NASCAR.com. After three seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, Burton admitted that the highlight of his time during the Cup Series was securing Wood Brothers Racing’s 100th win at Daytona.

Talking about the challenges he faced in the Cup Series, Burton said:

“It was frustrating and not what I wanted it to be,” he said. “I made great, lifelong friendships and got a lot of good out of it. Got to be a much better race car driver from it. It just didn’t go as well as it needed to soon enough.”

For AM Racing, signing Burton was a strategic move as the team had undergone changes in 2024 by parting ways with Hailie Deegan and rotating through multiple drivers.

When AM Racing’s president, Wade Moore learned that Harrison Burton was available, he quickly reached out. Within an hour, discussions were underway, and Burton was signed to lead the team’s efforts in 2025. While AM Racing is not a powerhouse like Joe Gibbs Racing, Burton believes the team has the necessary resources to be competitive.

“We’re not Joe Gibbs Racing, but I think we have what you need to run well,” he said.

He also valued the fact that AM Racing wanted him for his talent rather than financial backing. In his own words,

“Going somewhere where I was actually wanted and it wasn’t, ‘We would love to have you, but how much money can you bring?’ It was, ‘We can hire you and figure out the rest.’”

Now part of a team with a technical alliance with Haas Factory Team, Burton is optimistic about the season and looking to bounce back after an underwhelming Cup Series stint.

