“Hats off to Goodyear” - NASCAR official reacts to aggressive tire choice in All-Star race

John Probst, NASCAR senior vice-president of racing development, praised Goodyear for taking a bold approach with their new tire design, which led to better-than-expected performance in the 2024 All-Star Race.

Goodyear’s softer option tire was used on the Cup cars during NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. However, the feedback from the industry was mixed but mostly negative, as it didn’t do as much as expected at the 0.625-mile short track.

After the race, the NASCAR senior vice-president of racing development made some promising comments. He admitted that while the tire met many of their expectations, he hoped to get more aggressive on the tires.

“Yeah certainly we’re obviously still getting feedback from the garage, but I can say hats off to Goodyear for getting aggressive with this tire. It did a lot of things that we thought it would do. I think we saw some pretty good racing out there. I think we gave teams some strategy to choose from.

“Did everything go exactly as we thought? No. I think we would have all liked to see the tires fall off a little more. Credit to the 22 for doing something that honestly, Friday in practice and working with Goodyear, we didn’t think you could do,” Probst added.

John Probst also talked about the idea of continuous improvement and future tire testing at Lowa Speedway and Martinsville Speedway to further increase performance.

The Friday practice of the All-Star Race was fun, marking the great start of the weekend. The teams had the option of picking the tires they wanted to use during the 50-minute practice session, which resulted in different lap times on the field.

Joey Logano goes after big money with dominating NASCAR All-Star Race win

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion reached the victory lane for the first time this season after taking the checkered flag at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Joey Logano put in a dominating performance, leading 199 of 200 laps to win the NASCAR All-Star Race. It marked his second All-Star Race victory, his first since 2016. With the win, he also earned a cash prize of $1 million in the second exhibition event of the season.

Speaking with Fox Sports about the win, Logano said:

“Great execution. It's been a while since we've won a race. I wish this one counted for points, but a million bucks will work as well.”

Catch the Cup Series in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to begin on Sunday (May 26) at 6 pm ET.