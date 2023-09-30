“Have you been drinking already lol”: NASCAR legend’s bizarre ‘love making’ poll on the internet leaves fans baffled

Former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports reporter Kenny Wallace has stirred up the NASCAR X (formerly Twitter) community with a bizarre poll, which has left many fans bewildered.

Wallace, who has now retired from broadcasting, is an avid dirt racer with a huge social media following. However, his followers on X woke up to a strange question posted by the NASCAR ace on Friday morning (September 29).

"How long does it take you to make love ?" he posted on X, with the following three options: 2 minutes, 6 minutes and 10 or more

Expand Tweet

Kenny Wallace's bizarre question has left many fans wondering what the 60-year-old might be up to early in the morning. Wallace might have just posted the poll to create some banter in his X community.

After raising plenty of eyebrows, he didn't reveal the intent of the poll but admitted he was having fun watching the reactions.

"Been laughing for the last hour. I have friends texting me on the side about the 'Making Love poll'." he said hours after posting the poll.

The former NASCAR driver's peculiar question has generated a lot of buzz on social media, with plenty of hilarious reactions pouring in from the fans. One X user wrote:

"Kenny have you been drinking already lol."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentions his "glaring desire" for the NASCAR schedule

The 2024 NASCAR schedule is slowly shaping up with multiple venues confirming their dates for the following season. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway recently announced the return of the Brickyard 400, while the North Wilkesboro Speedway will continue to host the All-Star Race.

With anticipation building for the 2024 NASCAR schedule, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has mentioned the list of tracks he would like to see included in the season calendar.

“I really have a glaring desire to see a specific thing. I do like the idea of going to these racetracks or a lot of these racetracks just want to be able to try the next Gen car at a place like Kentucky. Like the rumors, I’m hearing about a possible race in Iowa,” he said on SiriusXM radio.

Earnhardt Jr. added that he would like to see a race in Montreal but not at the expense of losing a second date at a few tracks.

“I love the idea of going to Canada in any way, whether it’s Montreal or anything right? To get in front of our fans up there across the border.” he added.

“There are tracks where I don’t want to lose a second date. So I’m pretty particular and just to get it all in there, you know you can have everything you want.”

The 48-year-old added that he will not miss the Bristol dirt race and would love to see two oval races at Charlotte.