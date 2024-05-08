“He was just disappointed”: Corey LaJoie sorry for wrecking Jimmie Johnson at Kansas

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie has apologized for ramming his #7 Chevy into 7x Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's #84 Toyota Camry at the Kansas Motor Speedway.

Johnson marked his fourth Cup Series run this season at the 268-lap Advent Health 400 and eyed to churn out a promising result after suffering a streak of disappointments this season.

Nonetheless, the Legacy Motor Club driver's effort suffered a blow on Lap 176. In a bid to outmaneuver LaJoie by stepping ahead of him, the 48-year-old succumbed to a run-in by the former's car and couldn't help but see yet another race ending dismally for him.

The crash sent Jimmie Johnson's car drifting from the top corner to the bottom and the driver was taken to the infield care center a while after. Post getting released, the LMC driver stared at Corey LaJoie like a "disappointed dad" as the latter passed through the ambulance parked on the grassland.

Feeling sorry for wrecking into the 7x Cup Series champion, the Spire Motorsports driver revealed the one driver he never wished to run over and said (via NASCAR on X):

"It's that [Jimmie] fella. I felt bad I haven't talked to him yet. He wasn't even mad, he was just disappointed. I'm driving by and I saw the car first and I'm like, 'Oh that looks like it hurt.'" (0.10)

LaJoie added:

"Then I saw Jimmie standing behind the ambulance, giving me like a disappointed dad look and I'm like, 'Oh no Jimmie.'"

Jimmie Johnson reveals his wreck with Corey LaJoie "wasn't on purpose"

Despite suffering a brutal push from the Spire Motorsports #7 Chevrolet, Jimmie Johnson is confident that it's not Corey's fault and just one of the "racing things" that happen now and then.

Johnson's supremacy was last witnessed during the 2017 season wherein he bagged three Cup Series wins. However, since then, the Californian is shy of a race win and the current season is yet to see the legendary driver showcase the dominance he once exercised on the asphalt of NASCAR.

Speaking on his yet another failed attempt to grab a satisfactory finish while sidelining LaJoie as the culprit, Jimmie Johnson said (via FOX: NASCAR on X):

"Certainly disappointed, he [LaJoie] hit from behind, spun out turned around but I'm confident it wasn't on purpose, it's kind of just those racing things. Unfortunate but we'll dust ourselves off, take the Advent Health Toyota home get ready to do again in May."

The LMC driver stood 19th fastest during the qualifying run and aimed to progress further into the race. Regardless, the wreck involving LaJoie which collected Austin Hill's ride as well turned out to be another displeasure this season for the 48-year-old.