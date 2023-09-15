“He needs a better team”: Fans react as Frankie Muniz fails to finish yet another race in NASCAR ARCA Series at Bristol

In the high-octane world of NASCAR's ARCA Series, actor and racing enthusiast Frankie Muniz failed to finish yet another race. As the race unfolded, Frankie Muniz's car faced mechanical issues, forcing him to retire prematurely.

The most recent setback occurred at the Bristol Motor Speedway, where Frankie Muniz's recent struggles on the track have left fans both concerned and supportive. As he left the track, the disappointment was evident for both the driver and his dedicated fan base.

Frankie Muniz started the event with high hopes, but mechanical issues and on-track incidents hampered his progress. He struggled to maintain a competitive pace and ultimately had to retire from the race, adding to his growing list of unfinished races.

Frankie Muniz continues to grapple with the challenges of professional stock car racing. Like any other driver, he relies heavily on the performance of his team. Only time will tell if Muniz can overcome these obstacles and achieve success in the world of motorsports.

Here are some Twitter reactions shared by users on the incident:

Muniz has received both support and criticism from fans and fellow competitors. Some admire his determination to chase his dreams, while others question his ability to compete at such a demanding level.

However, with each unfinished race, the scrutiny intensifies, leading to further doubts about his place in the highly competitive world of motorsports.

William Sawalich seals fourth win and 2023 ARCA Menards East Championship

Behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, William Sawalich secured his fourth victory of the season along with the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East Championship at the 0.533-mile short track.

Sawalich emerged triumphant by capitalizing on a late-race restart and successfully fended off Jesse Love's challenge to claim the checkered flag. Despite leading only 10 laps, Sawalich's performance was enough to clinch the championship. He crossed the finish line with an impressive lead of 0.412 seconds ahead of Love.

According to TobyChristie.com, Sawalich said:

"It’s awesome. We’ve worked all year to get to this point, and this Joe Gibbs Racing team has done an amazing job all year. Been fast everywhere we went,”

On the other hand, Jesse Love secured the runner-up position, with Andres Perez, Jake Finch, and Greg Van Alst rounding out the top five. The top 10 was completed by Conner Jones, Landon Pemberton, Christian Rose, Jack Wood, and Andy Jankowiak.

Final Results of NASCAR ARCA Menards Series

#18 - William Sawalich

#20 - Jesse Love

#2 - Andres Perez

#1 - Jake Finch

#35 - Greg Van Alst

#25 - Conner Jones

#3 - Landon Pembelton

#32 - Christian Rose

#51 - Jack Wood

#73 - Andy Jankowiak

#95 - Tanner Arms

#55 - Toni Breidinger

#11 - Zachary Tinkle