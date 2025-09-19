“He rips the nastiest fart”: Amy Earnhardt shares embarrassing Dale Jr. story

Dale Jr. is no stranger to funny and surprising stories about his personal life. In a recent podcast appearance, his wife Amy Earnhardt shared one such story that would’ve surely had everyone laughing. She told the story of a very awkward situation involving Dale Jr. and a box fan at a bar.The video was posted on X. Shared through Dirty Mo Media, the caption read,“Nothing makes us laugh like a good fart story. 🤣💨 A new Bless Your 'Hardt with @DaleJr &amp; @AmyEarnhardt just dropped! 🎧”In the clip, Amy Earnhardt recalled how she and Dale Jr. had gone to a local bar to cool off with frozen drinks. The day was extremely hot, with temperatures around 90 degrees, and the air felt swampy.To stay comfortable, they sat near a large box fan that was blowing air through the bar. According to Amy, what happened next was,“Well Dale, coincidentally just sits right infront of that box fan and rips the nastiest fart. I’m like oh my god, I’m literally choked, I’m like who does that? Sits with his friends infront of the box fan and just rips it.”Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a two-time Daytona 500 champion and one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, even after retiring in 2017. His wife, Amy Earnhardt is an interior designer who first met Dale when he hired her firm to renovate his home in 2009. The two married in 2016 and now have two daughters, Isla and Nicole.Dale Jr.’s wife, Amy Earnhardt, opens up about wedding day regretsDuring a June episode of the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, Amy answered a fan question about her wedding day and revealed something she still regrets about it.She explained that she and Dale Earnhardt Jr. chose not to do a first-look photo session before the ceremony. Their wedding was held in the evening, and by the time the event began, there was no daylight left. As a result, most of their pictures came out darker than they would have preferred. Amy admitted that missing the chance to capture photos in the bright sunlight has remained a regret for her.“I regret not seeing him before the wedding. He didn’t want to do that. I regret not getting more pictures and stuff like that before because we got married later in the evening and all of our pictures are dark. I regret not having that first look thing because we didn’t do engagement photos or anything. We have no pictures otherwise,” Amy Earnhardt said during the podcast.Despite that regret, Amy said that the emotions of the ceremony itself were unforgettable. She described the moment of seeing Dale Jr. for the first time during the wedding as “fabulous,” saying the surprise was worth it despite missing out on photos.