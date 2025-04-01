"He's a little b*tch": Fans respond to NASCAR’s praise of ‘consistently excellent’ Denny Hamlin

NASCAR was full of praise for Denny Hamlin after the Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed a victory at the Martinsville Speedway, leading 274 laps out of 400. NASCAR's official social media account shared a post hailing the #11 driver. However, NASCAR fans had a different take, as they decided to respond cheekily to Hamlin's appraisal post.

Hamlin held off Christopher Bell, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate at Martinsville, and claimed his first win of the season. With this, he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs, something that will allow him to compete for the championship.

Interestingly, this was also Hamlin's sixth Cup Series victory here and his 19th season with at least one victory per season. As a result, praise poured in for the driver, who is statistically a strong driver around short tracks.

Reiterating the same, NASCAR, from its official X account, shared a post, where they wrote:

"Consistently excellent. This is @dennyhamlin's 19th season with a win."

As the post surfaced on the internet, fans shared a wide range of reactions, most of which were critical:

A fan wrote, "He's a little bitch."

"And 19 seasons with 0 championships!" another fan wrote.

"If he was consistently excellent it would be 19 straight seasons, but he isn’t and it’s not. Let’s not forget dude hadn’t won in like 30 races and not in a decade at Martinsville," another fan wrote.

"And his 19th season not winning a cup," a fan wrote.

"A win without a championship does not make u excellent," another fan wrote.

"Consistently chokes when it matters most. Zero championships," a fan wrote.

How did Denny Hamlin react to his dominant Martinsville win?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin - Source: Imagn

Following his win at a track that he loves racing around, Denny Hamlin shared how he found Sunday's win very dominant. Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio in the post-race interview, the #11 driver said:

"I've just been so close over the years here, but I haven't had a dominant car like this in about 10 years, truthfully. 2022 is the last time I felt like I had a car like this. The pit crew kept me up front, no issues, had some long runs there, and that's really where I typically excel.

"And man, they just did an amazing job with the car this week. We worked really hard on coming up with a new setup. What we had in the past just wasn't good enough,” he further added.

Notably, this was Denny Hamlin's first victory since Dover in April last year and his 55th NASCAR Cup Series win overall, making him one of the most successful drivers in the top-tier stock car racing series.

