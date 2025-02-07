"He doesn't seem to get that": Influencer responds to Richard Childress’ fresh criticism of NASCAR’s $3M punishment last year

Renowned NASCAR influencer and the host of BrakeHard Blog responded to Richard Childress's recent criticism of NASCAR. Childress denounced the governing body again after NASCAR denied Austin Dillon the playoff berth last season.

In August last year, the NASCAR officials ruled against Dillon and handed him and Richard Childress Racing a huge blow after they decided not to allow him to participate in the playoffs despite winning the Richmond race. The reason? Dillon wrecked two drivers on his way to the Checkered Flag.

During the last lap overtime of the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Richmond, Dillon wrecked Joey Logano of Team Penske from behind, with Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing also facing similar treatment from the #3 RCR driver.

Even though Dillon managed to claim the victory, NASCAR put his automatic qualification on hold and eventually stripped him of the eligibility. However, they allowed Dillon to keep the victory. As the #3 driver was denied RCR's only chance to be in the playoffs in 2024, it reportedly cost Richard Childress $3 million.

After almost half a year, Richard Childress revisited the issue and shared his take during the recent podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Childress alleged that the decision by NASCAR turned out to be costly for him.

Replying to the statement, the host of the BrakeHard Blog shared a video on Instagram, saying:

"Yes, NASCAR stripping his eligibility did cost Richard Childress Racing $3 million that's absolutely true. But at the same time, wrecking two drivers coming to the Checkered Flag is a little bit unprecedented. Now, if you would have just wrecked Joey Logano, I think NASCAR just let it slide, and be happy about it and he doesn't lose his playoff eligibility."

"It was intentionally hooking Denny Hamlin in the right rear, turning him into the wall, that really set this over the edge. Well, for Richard, he is like the biggest culprit of you know, what Austin did is what they do, that means Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano, you can't take names in these types of situations. You have to look at that the driver A did this to driver B, and the driver C, and to make the decision off of that and unfortunately he just doesn't seem to get that," he added.

The Richmond Raceway victory was the only victory for Richard Childress Racing in 2024 as Austin Dillon's teammate Kyle Busch experienced a winless season, the first in his career in 20 years.

What did Richard Childress say on the fateful day at Richmond?

Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway - Source: Getty

In the Dale Jr. Download podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Richard Childress opened up on everything about NASCAR, including how he started racing and was involved with the bootleggers during the moonshine days.

He also touched upon how he would never forget what happened at Richmond last year, saying:

"That deal in Richmond cost us over $3 million," Childress said. "It's not always money, all the things that happened in our career, the Richmond race I'll never get over that one, cause I've seen it happen so many times, and the same two guys that were involved in it are the two biggest culprits. But it came down to who had the most power that could get in NASCAR's ear."

Interestingly, Childress' 'most power in the NASCAR's ear' is an indirect jibe at the team owners of Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing, Roger Penske and Joe Gibbs, respectively.

