“He seems thrilled to be there”: NASCAR fans take sarcastic jibe at Chase Elliott’s TV time during Super Bowl LIX 

Fans shared hilarious reactions to Chase Elliott making a surprise appearance at the 59th Super Bowl. He was spotted by some fans and they shared the snippets on social media, dropping several comments under the post.

The Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs ended with the Eagles registering a dominant victory over the Chiefs. The final score settled at 40 - 22. As the live game went on, certain celebrities were spotted at the arena, and Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, who was voted the most popular driver of the 2024 Cup Series season, was also seen.

However, the picture posted on social media didn't show him very excited about the game. He was seen, sitting likely in some disappointment (although it could very well be because of the picture's timing). However, it turned out to be great material for fans to follow up with some extremely funny comments like:

"He seems thrilled to be there"

"Mr. excitement himself," remarked another fan.

"Chase showing his usual enthusiasm about life," another comment read.

Some of the users also commented about the outcome of the game as the Chiefs lost the match by a wide margin to the Eagles.

"Even Chase is disappointed with the scorebug 😭😭," a user wrote.

"Hopefully he is not a Chiefs fan," another fan mentioned.

Chase Elliott expects to improve throughout the 2025 Cup Series season

Elliott had a very strong start to the year as he managed to bring his #9 Chevrolet to the victory lane at the Bowman Gray Stadium during the pre-season NASCAR Heat. While the race carries no points, it is a very positive indication of his team's possible performance in the upcoming season.

Discussing the victory and the possibilities of the 2025 season, Chase Elliott mentioned that he is hoping his form to improve throughout the season. He also added that although the Heat is not a points race, it is certainly a great way to start the year with a victory.

"I know it's not a point to win, but a great way to start the year, no doubt. And I hope we can just keep building. We have a great group. You know, I think we're all making each other better. And I don't think we're at our best yet, which I think is, which is good. And I really believe that. So we just got to keep pushing ahead and 37 weeks to go and try to be a little better," he told SiriusXM in a post-race interview.

Chase Elliott is one of the top drivers for Hendrick Motorsports and has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. He won one race last year and registered 11 top-five and 19 top-10 finishes throughout the season.

