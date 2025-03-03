Alex Bowman went through a lot of challenges at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to secure a top-10 finish on Sunday. The No. 48 driver found himself struggling on what he described as a "super sloppy day" but a well-timed caution led to his late recovery. The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished ninth, continuing his strong record at the Texas road course.

Bowman entered the COTA race weekend looking to build on his solid start to the 2025 season. He finished Daytona 500 at sixth and 26th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) 2025 was anything but straightforward for Bowman. Despite early setbacks, Bowman worked his way back up, relying on strategy and timely cautions to stay in contention.

"Super sloppy day but got a gift with the caution and capitalized on it for a top 10," Alex Bowman posted on X, recalling the chaotic race in Austin.

Alex Bowman’s post after the race perfectly captured his mixed feelings about the day. While he faced challenges on the track, he also felt lucky for a fortunate turn of events that led to a good finish.

He started the race in 21st place but spun and lost track position. He then faced an early penalty that dropped him to 34th because he cut the course on turn 5 of Lap 51. The penalty forced the Hendrick team into making a pit stop. But Bowman displayed resilience throughout the final stage as a late-race caution changed everything.

Bowman made a bold decision to stay on the track during a yellow flag. This helped him get a good position for the restart after the caution. As the drivers in the middle of the pack competed, Bowman took advantage of the situation. He maneuvered his car to a ninth-place finish, right where he had been before his penalty.

Alex Bowmnan in the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Bowman's teammate, Chase Elliott, driving the No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports also went through something similar at COTA when he was turned by Ross Chastain in Lap 1. He also recovered, finishing fourth in Austin. This recovery showed the adaptability and strength of Hendrick Motorsports’ setup at COTA.

Alex Bowman’s COTA consistency remains unshaken

Though he has rarely led laps at COTA, Bowman has established himself as one of the most consistent performers at the road course.

With this latest top-10 result, he has now finished in the top ten in all five of his starts at the track, a feat few drivers can match.

Alex Bowman’s performances could give him a playoff push this season as he has climbed to seventh in the overall Cup Series standings. Though he is yet to win in the 2025 Cup Series, races like COTA show his potential.

