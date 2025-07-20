How are Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton related? No. 25 driver weighs in on battling family for playoff spot 

Following the Bet Rivers 200, Harrison Burton is now only seven points below the cutline, right behind his own family, Jeb Burton. The battle for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs just got personal — literally.

Harrison Burton and Jeb Burton are cousins. Both of them are racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and their playoff chances are closely intertwined. As of the Bet Rivers 200, Jeb is seven points above the cutline, with Harrison right below him.

Harrison Burton, driver of the No. 25 car for Jordan Anderson Racing, finished 11th at the Bet Rivers 200. He had a solid race but admitted there were ups and downs, saying,

“We’d have runs where I was really fast… had some circumstances where restarts kind of hurt us.” [0:16 onwards]

Despite the challenges, Harrison was proud of the team’s progress from practice to race day. He called it a,

“Big jump forward,”

Adding, “Really thankful to my guys for continuing to work hard and get our car faster.”

But what really took the spotlight post-race was the playoff picture. When asked about being seven points behind his cousin, Harrison talked about the difficulty of racing against family.

“It’s always hard racing family,” he said. “

It’s something we both really want… eventually you’re scared to step over the line,” he added.

Both drivers know that only one of them might make the playoffs — and that’s where the tension comes in. Harrison admitted he was close to having to make a move on Jeb during the race, calling it “anxiety-inducing”. Still, he said he wants to beat his cousin fairly,

“We’re going to try and beat him out and do it fair,” he said.

Jeb Burton finished a disappointing 20th at the Bet Rivers 200. Talking about it post-race, he shared,

“It wasn't very good all day.”

Further, he explained that the car had multiple handling issues that the team couldn’t fix in time. Despite holding a slight points lead over Harrison Burton, Jeb was clear — the performance wasn’t good enough.

Wedding bells ahead for Harrison Burton

While the playoff push is now the top priority, Harrison Burton’s personal life also has significant milestones ahead. His fiancée, Jenna Petty, recently revealed that the couple will marry in October 2025. This comes after a long-term relationship that began in their teenage years.

Harrison Burton and Jenna Petty pose for photos on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center on November 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee - Source: Getty

Jenna and Harrison have known each other since school, but only connected years later — and not intentionally. During an Instagram Q&A, Jenna explained:

“We grew up going to the same school but never knew each other. We first talked on a double date that we didn’t go on for each other (lol), but ended up falling for one another & have been inseparable ever since I was 15 and he was 16.”

Jenna is a professional dancer with a degree in entrepreneurship from High Point University. She is often seen alongside Burton on the racetrack.

