“I can’t stand either winner”: Fans speak their mind after Dale Jr. heaped praise on Richard Childress Racing talents

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jr. recently praised the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill for their latest accomplishment. Earnhardt Jr. took to his X account and shared a congratulatory post; however, fans had different views and expressed their thoughts for the winners.

Both Richard Childress Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Austin Hill secured a win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in different stock car racing series. Hill won the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 Xfinity Series race held on February 22, 2025, surpassing Dale Jr.'s team driver Justin Allgaier.

Meanwhile, Busch competed in the Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 race and secured his second consecutive race at the 1.54-mile track. He drove the Spire Motorsports #07 Chevy truck in the 135-lap race. Reflecting upon the success of RCR drivers, Dale Jr. wrote on X:

"Two thrillers today @ATLMotorSpdwy. Hell of a job by @_AustinHill and @KyleBusch."

However, fans had different opinions than the NASCAR legend, and one fan wrote:

"Thrillers, yes, but I can't stand either winner 🤮🤮🤷‍♀️"

Another joined him and stated:

"Define thriller in that xfinity race. 95% single file just for a crapshoot OT isnt a ‘thriller’"

Here are some more comments by the fans on the RCR driver's milestone:

"I wouldn’t say Xfinity was a thriller. It was good at stage 3 but stage 1 and 2 was pretty damn boring," a fan said.

"Thriller? Trucks yes, but I’m having a hard time remembering if there was ever a green flag pass for the lead in the Xfinity races. That was boring as shit," an X user commented.

"Two good finishes, but I like the old Atlanta better. Be nice to use normal package instead of superspeedway here again," opined a NASCAR fan.

"Earnhardt’s are still the kings of restrictor plate racing 👊🏼🏁," claimed motorsports enthusiast.

Kyle Busch is set to compete in the Cup Series race Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23, 2025.

“I like what I’m hearing from him here”: Dale Jr. made his feelings clear about Chase Elliott's message about Atlanta

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott recently praised the new pavement of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the former two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr. reacted positively to Elliott's comments.

The discussion started with a tweet from Frontstretch, where in an interview Elliott showcased appreciation for the revamped track. During the interview, the latter claimed that the investment in reconfiguring the track paid well. Elliott also expressed satisfaction with the two races held on the track. Reflecting upon the same, Dale Jr. retweeted the post and supported Elliott's perspective.

"Man, I like what I'm hearing from Chase here. Praising the reconfig. I remember when most drivers were very weary of a reconfig at ATL," Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

ATL has a real chance to be explosive (in a good way) for @NASCAR. The racing I've seen there the past few years is some of the best around. Kept me on the edge of my seat," he added.

Elliott concluded that the new modifications made the races more engaging and exciting for both fans and drivers. Elliott has one win on track and in the last race held in 2024, he finished among the top ten drivers.

