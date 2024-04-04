“I could’ve had a top 3 finish”: Bubba Pollard tells Dale Earnhardt Jr. about the aftermath of his impressive Xfinity Series performance 

Xfinity Series debutant Bubba Pollard has uncovered the massive shakeup in his life after an impressive run at Richmond as he sat down with his team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The JR Motorsports driver is no stranger to the car racing scene and has had his fair share of success in the Super Late Models. After etching the All-American 400, World Crown 300, 2014 Southern Super Series, and Rattler 250 titles under his name, the 37-year-old has now stepped foot into the NASCAR Xfinity Series, fielding the #88 Chevrolet.

Pollard's debut run at the Toyota Care 250 ended with a remarkable P6 finish. However, the Georgia native could've scored better had he not been the victim of a woeful pitstop. The final stage slow pitstop saw Pollard's Chevy plummet in track position, but he later rallied through the pack during the final 100 laps to come home with an impressive achievement.

Post his enthralling run, Pollard sat with Junior during the Dale Jr. Download podcast, shedding light on his slow pitstop and the aftermath of his noteworthy display on the 0.75-mile asphalt. He said (via X):

"If I had a better pit road, come out in better track position there, I could've had a top-three finish. We had speed with the top-three."

Bubba Pollard then revealed the turnaround in his life after the Richmond race, adding:

"I'm just getting calls, social media is going like crazy...It makes you feel good. I ain't never had so many text messages on my phone and calls...about 200-250. I didn't eat all that day."

Noah Gragson chimed in to congratulate Bubba Pollard's exhilarating Xfinity Series run

Before joining forces with Stewart-Haas Racing, Noah Gragson used to field cars for JRM, and Bubba Pollard's cousin, Phillip Bell served as the car chief for him. Since his time with Bell in 2019, the Las Vegas native and Bubba Pollard have become good friends.

The SHR driver and 17-year-old Connor Zilisch attended the #88 Chevy driver's race and wished the debutant well. Pollard demonstrated his racing abilities with a P6 finish despite a tardy pitstop and a back-of-the-pack start due to a poor qualifying session. Following his race, the duo, together with Bubba's crew and family members, celebrated their friend's first top-10 result.

Here is the video shared by motorsports journalist Matt Weaver (via X):

With 31 points in the bag, Pollard sits at P38 in the Xfinity Series drivers' standings.

