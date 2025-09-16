“I don't even know what the goal is”: William Byron’s crew chief baffled by NASCAR’s tire wear race at Bristol

William Byron’s crew chief, Rudy Fugle, didn’t hide his confusion after Saturday night’s (September 13) Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol. In a playoff elimination event filled with heavy tire wear, Fugle admitted he wasn’t sure what NASCAR’s long-term plan is for one of its most iconic short-track events.

The talking point all weekend was Goodyear’s new right-side tire compound. It had been designed to cord in less than 100 laps, but in Friday afternoon practice, with the track's temperature near 100 degrees, teams logged over 50 consecutive laps without much wear.

William Byron walked into Sunday assuming the race would look like every other Bristol Night Race of the NextGen era. Instead, once the green flag dropped at 71 degrees ambient and 89 on the surface, tires started cording within the first 20 laps. Fugle put it bluntly via SiriusXM NASCAR:

"We were told that that was the plan. They wanted it to be that kind of a race. I don't know that it's 100% a Goodyear thing. If we were running the old right-side tire, we were going to be within a couple of degrees of that threshold on the tires wearing or not again, too. So I really think... somebody has to put the goal on the wall. What do we want the Bristol race to be... I don't even know what the goal is."

That sudden swing on Sunday left the garage stunned. Pole sitter AJ Allmendinger was the first to experience issues, dropping outside the top five after 25 laps. Within 40 laps, the entire field was on pit road, already dealing with cords. The wear created drama, but it wasn’t the kind that William Byron's No. 24 team was working toward.

William Byron's tires after the race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

NASCAR wanted to revive Bristol’s reputation as one of the sport’s most competitive tracks. Fans and drivers often point back to the mid-1990s, when tire management made the race a highlight of every season. The 2025 version produced 36 lead changes and 14 cautions, but to many in the garage, it wasn’t because of competition but uncertainty.

Fugle later added drawing on his own memory as a fan:

"Are the fans wanting one of those two races, or are they wanting 1995? And if they're wanting 1995, it wasn't either one of those races in my opinion either. I was sitting in a grandstand as an 11-year-old kid watching the 1995, and it wasn't like either of those races either. They were going all out... If you want 1995, it's not going to come from a Goodyear tire. It's going to come from cutting up the racetrack and redoing the concrete back to 1995, and then I don't even know if the car can produce that kind of racing either, but that's the first step." (0:41 onwards)

He reminded how many times Bristol has changed to chase the “old feel.” The half-mile went from its original asphalt with 22-degree banking to a concrete surface with progressive banking in 2007.

Five years later, the top groove was reprofiled to reduce multiple lanes. Between 2021 and 2023, it became a dirt event before returning to concrete in 2024, now with new tire constructions meant to force wear. Each attempt, including Saturday’s, showed just how complex it is to balance nostalgia with today’s cars.

William Byron survives Bristol as Round of 12 begins

William Byron (24) during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Source: Getty

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race was also the first eliminator of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Four drivers- Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry - were eliminated, leaving 12 contenders standing.

For Hendrick Motorsports, it was a mixed night. Bowman fell short of the Round of 12 by 10 points despite finishing highest of all Hendrick cars. Chase Elliott's playoff hopes took a hit after a crash on Lap 310 that ended his night early. Kyle Larson suffered engine issues early that caused him to finish 32nd, five laps down.

William Byron, meanwhile, managed the chaos. Starting P7, he ran inside the top five through Stage 1, conserving tires and adjusting to the changing conditions. He ultimately crossed the line in 12th, enough to carry strong playoff momentum. That finish secures Byron as the second seed heading into the Round of 12 with +24 over the cutline, tied with Larson. Elliott enters seventh, only +5.

The next challenge comes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21, a track that hasn’t been kind to William Byron. In seven starts, he has yet to score a top-10, with a 17.0 average finish. The flat, 1.058-mile oval runs 301 laps and puts a premium on corner entry and tire management - an echo of the questions still hanging after Bristol.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

