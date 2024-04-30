A couple of days before registering his third Cup Series win of the season at the Dover Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin publicly predicted his Monster Mile victory on the Actions Detrimental Podcast, mimicking MLB legend Babe Ruth's style by pointing one arm towards the sky.

Moving forward, the #11 Toyota driver put forth an exhilarating display, climbing up track positions and benefiting from the Lap 259 restart to keep the lead in his grasp. After successfully fending off the charging Kyle Larson for most of the final stage, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver etched his second win in Dover.

Being an ardent fan of Babe Ruth, Hamlin is accustomed to shadowing the famous Baseball swing after he seals a NASCAR win. After successfully predicting his 400-lap dash win, the Florida native now believes he should "expect to win every week" as he laid bare the rationale behind the same.

He said (via Actions Detrimental on X):

"We told ya. We told you it would happen, right? I felt confident, I'm with one of the best teams, I got one of the best pit crews, I got the best crew chief engineers all that. I should expect to win every week."

"We've got some track history here where we were pretty strong and so I was pretty confident in that prediction," Denny Hamlin added.

Expand Tweet

Team owner Joe Gibbs praises "great things" done by Denny Hamlin after his Dover triumph

Upon crossing the checkered flag of the Wurth 400 before anyone else, Denny Hamlin now has 54 Cup Series wins in his arsenal and is tied in 12th place with legendary NASCAR driver Lee Petty for having the most wins.

Despite starting his run from sixth place and having no Stage wins to his name, he masterfully led 136 laps, didn't let the #5 Chevy overtake him even though it got as close at just 0.45 seconds behind the #11 Toyota Camry on Lap 385, and dominated the final stage cautions, reigning supreme on the Monster Mile.

Since his rookie Cup Series year in 2005, the 43-year-old has been racing for the North Carolina-based outfit and has developed a close bond with the owner. For over two decades, Joe Gibbs has witnessed the progression in Denny Hamlin's performance and race craft and praised the Florida native's run, saying (via Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on X) [0.47]:

“Everything we put him [Denny Hamlin} in, he did great. I gotta tell you, where Denny is right now in his life, he's doing some great things. He's coming back from some racetracks that gave him trouble like road racing and now he's at the front of the field. This boy in his career, I think he's doing some things that are really special."

Expand Tweet