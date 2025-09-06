“I got big time punishment”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly recalls selling the Intimidator’s business cards for $100

Dale Earnhardt Jr. used this week’s Bless Your ’Hardt episode to revisit one of the more mischievous chapters of his teenage years. Long before he was a two-time Daytona 500 winner, the former NASCAR star turned curiosity into quick cash by selling a stack of his father’s business cards at a local shop.

Ad

Dale Jr. has often said he chased racing as much to connect with his father as to win trophies. Dale Sr. loomed larger than life - seven-time Cup champion, fiercely competitive, seldom sentimental. For much of Junior’s childhood, that meant distance.

Against that backdrop, Junior developed an inquisitive streak. On the podcast, he laughed about searching through closets at the Earnhardt house. That curiosity set the stage for his business cards episode.

Ad

Trending

"I was 16, 17 years old. So, I’m looking in this magazine, and in this magazine, it said this. It showed a business card of Dad’s, and it said, ‘This is believed to be Dale Earnhardt’s very first business card from 1976.’ And I said, ‘I know where a bunch of those are. Right out here in this little closet.’ So, I go out there and I grabbed a handful of them," recalled Dale Jr. (22:46 onwards)

Ad

Ad

With Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Teresa away, Junior packed 40-50 cards and drove to Hank Parker Jr.’s house in Denver, North Carolina. Surrounded by Hank’s twin brothers Ben and Bill, the plan was to buy eggs, candy, and whatever else would fuel teenage mischief.

"So, I take this card… to a card shop in Kannapolis. And I sold it. Sold one of them for 100 bucks. And we went and bought candy and eggs and all kinds of stuff. We had a blast all weekend. And we threw some eggs," he added (23:57 onwards).

Ad

The scheme unraveled quietly but swiftly. One of Dale Sr.’s longtime employees, Rick Boss, happened to visit the same shop, spotted the memorabilia, and connected the dots.

"The guy that owned the card shop that bought the card from me told him (Rick Boss) that I went there and sold it and I got big time punishment," Dale Jr. added. (24:56 onwards)

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. laughed about it decades later but admitted he kept a stash. He handed some back to Sr., held onto roughly half, and years later gifted single cards to Rick Hendrick, Kenny Schrader, and a few family friends. However, the closets were permanently locked after the discovery.

"Dad didn’t give us money": A strict home shaped Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s childhood

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Nashville Speedway in 1996. Source: Imagn

Raised first by his mother, Brenda Jackson, and later by his grandmother in Kannapolis, Dale Earnhardt Jr. eventually moved in with his dad and stepmother Teresa in 1981. Respect replaced warmth in those early years, and Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s singular focus on racing left little room for typical parenting moments.

Ad

Growing up under that roof wasn’t the open-wallet experience outsiders imagined. NASCAR fame didn’t automatically equal pocket money, and Junior made that clear on the show:

"Dad didn’t give us money. I don’t know what people think about our lives or what it must have been like. But he never was like, you know, here’s 20 bucks or here’s an allowance. We didn’t have any of that." (26:41 onwards)

Ad

Co-host Amy Earnhardt added:

"I didn’t get an allowance either, but I just asked if I wanted to go do something. I didn’t start stealing s**t."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalled prying coins from a massive water jug in Sr.’s room, using a taped antenna to fish out $80 in quarters. The haul bought him a Game Boy - a short-lived victory as once Dale Sr. discovered the new gadget on the couch the next morning, they put a lock on all the rooms.

Behind the humor sits a deeper truth. Time split between Brenda Jackson, his grandmother, Martha Earnhardt, and eventually Dale Sr. left Dale Earnhardt Jr. craving independence. His father's stern approach included shipping Junior to military school after repeated antics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.