"I just think it's cool they all know my name now”: Shane van Gisbergen talks about other drivers predicting his Indianapolis finish

Fresh off a triumphant debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, Shane van Gisbergen is once again gearing up for a weekend of exhilarating racing.

The New Zealand sensation is set to participate in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, followed by Sunday's main event on the challenging road course of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

While this weekend's races serve as a teaser of what's to come, as Van Gisbergen prepares to make his NASCAR transition next year, it's his fellow drivers' predictions that have been capturing the spotlight.

Having stunned the racing world with a victory on his Cup Series debut in Chicago, Shane van Gisbergen will return to NASCAR with a reputation to uphold.

It's not just the fans and spectators who are eagerly anticipating Van Gisbergen's performance this weekend. Fellow drivers have been actively engaged in a friendly debate about where the Kiwi prodigy will finish on both the short oval of Indianapolis Raceway Park and the intricate road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The topic was brought up during a conversation with racing journalist Kelly Crandall, and Van Gisbergen's response was humorous and modest.

"I just think it's cool they all know my name now. They didn't last time I was here," Van Gisbergen said.

The recognition Van Gisbergen alludes to comes after his remarkable win in Chicago, where he showcased his adaptability and prowess on unfamiliar terrain. The victory catapulted him into the spotlight, making him a driver to watch out for.

Shane van Gisbergen prioritizes 'clean and respectful' racing approach in Indianapolis

In a sport that thrives on high-speed battles and nail-biting finishes, the Kiwi sensation laid emphasis on fair play ahead of the weekend's action. During a recent interview with NBC, he spoke candidly about his philosophy when it comes to racing, a philosophy rooted in respect.

"I still want to be someone who races with respect," Shane Van Gisbergen asserted. "I’m not just going to go hit people out of the way because you can now (since) it’s allowed here. You want to race respectfully, and I think Chicago was good for that."

Reflecting on his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Chicago, where he clinched an unexpected victory, Van Gisbergen highlighted the clean and respectful manner in which the frontrunners navigated the race.

"You saw all the frontrunners, they were racing clean, but in the mid-pack, it looks like everyone is in a dogfight. You have to expect that," he continued.

Despite his growing influence in the NASCAR circuit, Van Gisbergen remains humble and conscious of his role as a guest in the series.

"There’s people racing for a championship and I’m a guest, so I have to race clean and respectful," he stated.

As Shane Van Gisbergen prepares to grace the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his commitment to racing with integrity sets a sterling example for his peers.