"I don't like it" - Brad Keselowski pushes NASCAR to fix next-gen car airborne issue without delay

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has opened up on the recurring instances of racecars going airborne, essentially landing in a belly-up position. He has urged NASCAR to work on finding a solution for this dangerous issue.

Keselowski pilots the #6 Ford for RFK Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. The 40-year-old has secured 76 race wins across all NASCAR divisions, with 36 wins in the Cup Series. Moreover, Keselowski is a former Cup Series and Xfinity Series champion (2010,2012), and has won several crown jewel events.

The last two race weeks have seen multiple incidents of cars going airborne and flipping on their roofs. The first incident happened with Xfinity driver Kyle Seig at Michigan, and Corey LaJoie followed suit the next day in the FireKeepers Casino 400. A similar incident was also witnessed in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona as Stewart Haas Racing's Josh Berry was involved in a harrowing airborne incident.

Trending

This has raised concerns over the safety of the drivers who reach speeds of 210mph while competing in races. Brad Keselowski believes it is an issue that NASCAR needs to address and solve promptly.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Keselowski said (via X, formerly Twitter):

"I don't like it. Nobody likes when cars come off the ground, it's very self explanatory. There are a lot of factors that go in to it. You know, I'm not the engineer to solve the problem. But you know, I'm smart enough to know that it's one that needs to be solved."

Expand Tweet

Brad Keselowski is currently P7 in the driver standings, 19 points behind JGR's Christopher Bell, who won the Xfinity race at Darlington on Saturday. Keselowski has secured three race wins this season and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Brad Keselowski announces historic partnership for his business venture KAM

Besides being a Cup Series driver, Brad Keselowski is the co-owner of RFK Racing, the team he competes for. Moreover, Keselowski owns Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), which recently partnered with the Florida-based ADDMAN Group.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Keselowski shed light on the history of KAM Solutions, and the thoughts behind its newfound partnership.

"The vision for KAM really started out of motorsports. Around 2016, we started to see a lot of metal, additive manufactured parts in motorsports, particularly in NASCAR, where I come from. And at the time, those parts were not readily accessible," Keselowski said.

"After six years of KAM being a sole entity and myself as a sole owner, it's time to make a transition. And the transition isn't myself leaving the business. It's a merger with ADDMAN American industrial partners. And the concept behind this is simple. I want to play for number one. What that means for everyone at KAM and for our customers is we're going to grow the business significantly." [01:54]

Expand Tweet

This partnership marks ADDMAN's largest expansion yet in metal additive manufacturing and technological capability. With over 50 metal additive production machines now under its umbrella, the company has solidified its position as a leader in North America's metal additive industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback