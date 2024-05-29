“I’m $30,000,000 short” - Brad Keselowski jokes about the cost of buying a NASCAR charter after Stewart-Haas Racing cease operations

Brad Keselowski’s fans are hoping that he purchases a charter of Stewart-Haas Racing after co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas put an end to a year-long rumor by announcing that SHR will shut down at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

SHR’s decision to cease operations left everyone thinking about who would buy the team's four charters. There are a couple of teams that can purchase SHR’s charters.

RFK Racing’s co-owner and driver, Keselowski, could also have been interested in the purchase if they weren't short on money. Responding to a fan's tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Brad Keselowski joked about being “$30,000,000 short” to purchase a NASCAR charter.

“I’m 30m short at the moment. Friends say we should start a GoFundMe,” Keselowski wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Brad Keselowski revealed during the FOX Sports 1 pre-race show for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro that one Cup Series charter cost around $25 to $30 million. The value of NASCAR charters has increased more than 10 times since they were introduced in 2016.

In 2023, Spire Motorsports purchased Live Fast Motorsports’ charter reportedly for approximately $40 million, a $10 to $15 million higher than what Keselowski revealed. It means SHR’s all four charters could reach a sale of around $100 million.

Expand Tweet

RFK Racing, one of NASCAR's largest racing teams in the 2000s and early 2010s, currently fields two full-time entries - the #6 Ford Mustang GT for driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski and the #17 Mustang for Chris Buescher. The team also fields the #60 part-time for David Ragan and Cam Waters.

Brad Keselowski reflects on his rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 outing

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has gained momentum in his third season driving for RFK Racing with a victory at Darlington Raceway.

Keselowski left unhappy after the recently concluded Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte ended early due to inclement weather. He was in contention to win his second consecutive points-paying race before the rain halted the race.

Expressing his disappointment after winning P2 in the rain-shortened Charlotte race, Keselowski said (via FOX Sports):

“It’s pretty disappointing. I felt like we had a car to win the race. We kind of ran down the 20-car [Christopher Bell] twice and just didn’t get to see it play out. So, it kind of slipped through our fingers there. I would have liked to have just had more laps and ran the Coke 600.”

Watch Brad Keselowski in action at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2.