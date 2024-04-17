The driver of the #23 Toyota Camry Bubba Wallace has revealed the reason behind his bid to change his mindset before kicking off his Cup Series stints.

Bubba Wallace's 2024 season saw him enter with a good chunk of dominance by finishing P5 at both, the season-opener Daytona 500 and the next run at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, the Alabama native's performance stooped as the weekends progressed, with zero top-5 or top-10 in the next six races.

Nevertheless, the two-time Cup Series winner has seemingly recouped his dominant self as he bagged an impressive P4 finish at the Martinsville Speedway and a top-10 finish at the recently wrapped AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace is gearing up for his tenth Cup Series weekend scheduled to flag off at the Talladega Superspeedway. Having bagged his maiden NASCAR win at the 2.660-mile circuit makes a second victory on the same venue more palpable. Ahead of the GEICO 500 run, Wallace disclosed why his mindset change before the races, saying (via NASCAR on X):

"It may look like I'm pissed off and I try not to give that, 'Hey I'm pissed off don't bother me.' I'm so focused on what I need to do like hyper-focused on what I need to do I think I need to do," said Wallace weighing on his undiverted focus on thertrack. (0.52)

"I always talk like what you see of Bubba Wallace at the racetrack is what you see at home. That is starting to change from, 'Hey, I'm at work right now let me focus on this and then we can have fun' But I'm still the same old punk a** kid."

Bubba Wallace expresses "wore the hell out" feeling after his exhilarating Texas run

The Texas Motor Speedway held the ninth Cup Series weekend which was filled with wrecks and cautions. Chase Elliott portrayed his top-notch supremacy while William Byron and Ross Chastain succumbed to a final lap wreck, where the Trackhouse Racing driver emerged as the victim, finishing P32.

Bubba Wallace started his run on the 1.5-mile oval from P10 and maintained his track position until the end of Stage 1. Moreover, the #23 Toyota driver rose through the ranks to finish second in Stage 2 but fell victim to a contact on Lap 173 while fighting for the lead against Chase Briscoe and Harrison Burton.

Wallace couldn't make way past Briscoe, but wrapped up his Texas run at an impressive P7. Following his ninth stint, the Alabama native expressed being exhausted from the outing, saying (via Kickin The Tires):

"I’m wore the hell out – mentally. Just from clean air to dirty air with the balance – it was just such a big deficit between the two. Never had the confidence to make passes, and that is what you have to do to make moves at the Cup level.

