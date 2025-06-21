I’m not “good enough”: When Mark Martin downplayed a potentially big role after his NASCAR retirement

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Mark Martin was featured in an interview with stock car racing analyst Jeff Gluck on SB Nation over a decade ago in 2012. During the interaction, Gluck inquired about Martin's retirement plans.

The 66-year-old had a remarkable career as he secured 40 wins, 271 top-five, and 453 top-ten finishes, with 56 pole positions in 882 starts. Additionally, he led 12,877 laps and had an average start of 12.1. Martin took retirement from full-time racing in 2013 after wrapping his last season with Michael Waltrip Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing.

Following his retirement, Jeff Gluck asked Mark Martin:

"If you had to pick one of these jobs after you retired from driving, would you rather be a NASCAR broadcaster or high-ranking NASCAR official like a Robin Pemberton or John Darby?" (via SBNation.com)

Here's what the former NASCAR Cup Series driver said in response:

"Probably an official. I'm not cut from the right cloth to be a broadcaster. I'm not quick enough on my feet. I get caught thinking instead of talking. When something comes up, I like to think through it. I just don't think I'm quick enough or good enough to do that."

Mark Martin gave his all to win a championship title in his 31-year stint in the Cup Series, but never won one. However, he finished as the runner-up on five occasions, in 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2009.

NASCAR legend Mark Martin compared his nostalgic-era tires to the NextGen Racing tires

Tire fallout is one of the most discussed topics on the internet among NASCAR fans, and stock car racing legend Mark Martin once compared his era's tire fallout to the current era. In November 2024, Martin recalled a moment from the Hooters 500 and talked about the differences.

The race was organized decades ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1994, and the former Cup Series driver posed in front of his car after securing the win. Following his triumph, Martin pointed toward the visible tire falloff on his car's hood. He shared a picture of that image in 2024 and captioned the post:

“Look at the hood. Tires were gummy back then. They just make black powder now days."

Back in the 1990s, NASCAR allowed teams to choose between Hoosier Tire Co. and Goodyear tires. However, the rivalry between the teams ended when the governing body announced Goodyear as its official tire supplier in 1997.

Following the Sonoma Raceway triumph in 1997, Mark Martin clinched his second consecutive win of the season at Talladega Superspeedway, setting a new record. He achieved a top speed of 188.354 mph and won 20 additional races before he retired from the sport. Additionally, Martin secured 49 wins, 152 top-ten finishes, and 30 pole positions in the Xfintiy Series.

